Search

 

 

Martin Garrix Live @ 38 Kingsday from the top of A'dam Tower
Mixes, Specials

Relive Martin Garrix spectacular performance from A’dam Tower: Watch

By
12

The Dutch sensation Martin Garrix turned out to be a savior for everyone stuck at their homes on 27th April, especially for the people in the Netherlands when he took over the rooftop of A’dam tower to come up with an astonishing 20-minute-long live set on the occasion of King’s Day. Much to the delight of all the electronic music fans out there, he also declared during the set that a sequel to his awe-inspiring progressive house anthem “High on Life” is certainly on the horizon, a track that is being eagerly awaited by all.

Over the past couple of months, the speculations surrounding the quality of unreleased stuff currently lying in Martin Garrix’s studio have been insane. With a rumored collaboration with the legendary producer Zedd expected to hit the charts soon, he already has “Higher Ground” feat. John Martin lined-up for a release on his birthday (14th May). Moreover, the fact that he recently released music through his GRX alias doesn’t rule out the possibility of new releases from Area 21, his pop-influenced alias that also comprises of the American record producer Maejor.

During his set, Martin Garrix played out some of his most iconic tunes from the rooftop, including Animals, In The Name of Love, and High on Life. Don’t’ forget to check it out –

Image Credits: Martin Garrix Live @ 538 Kingsday from the top of A’dam Tower (YouTube Thumbnail)







Tags: , , ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured

Since Martin Garrix, like every other DJ right now, can't continue with his hectic tour schedule all around the world, he's been getting creative with the sets he is doing right now in Amsterdam. As you have probably seen, the first post-quarantine set he did was from his rooftop at home featuring some very spectacular views. Keeping with the rooftop theme,

Events, Genres, Industry, News

Unfortunately, one of the biggest festivals of European summer reported that the 2020 edition was canceled today. In an official statement, the organizers of Balaton Sound informed that the postponement to 2021 was due to a Hungarian government decision that prohibits the holding of large-scale events until August 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's edition was scheduled for

News

Martin Garrix will release his new song 'Higher Ground' on his birthday, 14th May. In an Instagram Q&A, Garrix told fans that a "John Martin reunion single" would premiere in April, mainly intended to be performed at Tomorrowland. Furthermore, a Martin Garrix fan account called 'Martin Garrix Hub', a Twitter account where they post videos of Garrix's performances, pictures, and breaking music-related news surrounding