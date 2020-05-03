Search

 

 

Martin Garrix Drown
Martin Garrix drops full remix package to his latest record ‘Drown’: Listen

When Martin Garrix and Clinton Kane collaborated on ‘Drown’, it was certainly something special. With anthemic vocals and a euphoric drop, it was a radio hit worldwide. Now it has now received the full remix treatment, with a complete five track remix package now released. The pack features remixes that have previously graced our ears, from artists such as Alle Farben, Matroda, and The Subculture, but also features two new remixes, from ‘Riverside’ producer Sidney Samson and groove-master Pat Lok.

Kicking off the album is Alle Farben’s masterful future house remix, featuring a huge piano breakdown and brass-layered drop synths, sure to get your head nodding. Second up is Matroda’s remix, which will teleport you straight to an underground club with a colossal tech house remix. Sidney Samson’s remix is next, providing some main stage tech house complete with a bouncy bass, drop stabs, and a chopped vocal. Pat Lok provides the grooves, creating a summer jam ready to lift even the worst mood, capable of getting any head nodding from side-to-side. Rounding the package off is The Subculture, who provide the perfect ending, encapsulating an ‘end of the night’ atmosphere in their remix.

Following Garrix’s livestream from the top of the iconic A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam, he’s now set his sights on his next livestream location; a boat, taking place on the 5th of May, where he is sure to play a remix or two from this pack. Do yourself a favour and check out these remixes of Martin Garrix and Clinton Kane’s hit, ‘Drown’, here. 

