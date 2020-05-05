Search

 

 

Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix performs epic boat liveset on Dutch waters: Watch

Recently, Martin Garrix has been on a roll with his epic live sets during the current COVID-19 lockdown. Performing some epic rooftop sets from his home and from the A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam, he’s managed to still entertain his fans with incredible sets that can make it feel like you’re still watching him at a gig. With some unreleased music being sprinkled into the sets, he recently did another one and this time he stepped it up a notch by doing it from a boat on picturesque Dutch waters.

Premiering it during Liberation Day in the Netherlands to celebrate the Dutch independence (and other important events over the world), he took to the waters for a travelling set of epic proportions. For a nice touch, some fans even joined him on their boats and lived it up whilst they all sailed along. Opening the track up with an unreleased Mesto Justin Mylo track, he then went on to play his anticipated John Martin collaboration ‘Higher Ground’. In what was a set full of ID’s everywhere, he mixed it in with some classic favourites such as ‘High On Life’‘Forever’ and Avicii’s ‘Waiting For love’ to name a few tracks.

Fans are loving this set, and we love it too. With great views partnered with even greater beats, this set makes for an incredible viewing and listening experience and we cant wait to see what Martin Garrix pulls out of the bag for his next one.

View the liveset below and check out the tracklist here.

Image credit: Martin Garrix YouTube







