Martin Garrix Drown
Martin Garrix’s ‘Animals’ hasn’t gone off Beatport charts since 2013

From playing at parties and nightclubs as a kid under the name of DJ Marty to being globally recognized as the face of modern electronic dance music, Martin Garrix has come a long way as a music producer. Over the years, he has produced some sensational tracks that have added life to the biggest raves and festivals around the world. The fact that his legendary dance hit Animals has been bossing Beatport’s Top 100 Big room chart (currently at 28th position) since 2013 gives us a glimpse of the pulling power that Martin Garrix’s music possesses.

Released way back in June 2013, Animals was a huge commercial success that made Martin Garrix the youngest producer to have claimed the top spot on Beatport. It also made it to the top of Billboard Dance Charts. Even though the record is almost 7 years old now, it still has a special place in the hearts and playlists of every electronic music lover out there.

Although Martin has lately been blessing us all with progressive house bangers one after the other, some fans (including me) would love seeing him produce some big room hits again, just like the old times.

In the meantime, don’t forget to check out Animals here

