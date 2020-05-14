Search

 

 

MR.BLACK
Available Now, Featured, Genres, PsyTrance, Releases

MR.BLACK drops new record ‘Heroes’ from his debut album, announces Virtual World Tour tomorrow

By
10

The star record producer MR.BLACK has dropped an iconic big-room banger called ‘Heroes’ in a collaborative effort with the renowned duo Pangea from Israel. Out now through Revealed Recordings, this track is set to be the artist’s fourth release of the year after previously coming up with some chart-topping hits like Maya, Zoom Zoom, and We are Lost. As a matter of fact, this is the first single from his forthcoming album ‘MR.BLACK Presents: Hybrid.’

The artist has had one hell of a year so far having released globally hit tunes one after the other. As far as ‘Heroes’ is concerned, MR.BLACK makes quite an impression starting off with the Latin guitar solo, which is soon followed by the highly ambient vocals and the intense chords. The energetic build-up creates enough tension and amazement for the drop to take over, that features a gliding lead combined with a hybrid bassline. The track features a lot of flows and variations in the arrangement that always keep the listeners on the edge of their toes, presenting a progression in his multi-faceted amalgamation of sound.

This isn’t the first occasion where Pangea have teamed up with MR.BLACK. The artists previously joined forces on the track ‘Forever One‘, which gained a lot of admiration from top-notch artists across the globe from the likes of W&W, Timmy Trumpet, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Will Sparks and label boss Hardwell himself. As expected, they have surpassed all that by taking it up to the next level with ‘Heroes’.

If this isn’t enough, MR.BLACK has just announced his ‘Virtual World Tour’ featuring unique liveset from the center of Israel which will be broadcasted on more than 30+ clubs around the world this Friday, below announcement:

Don’t forget to check ‘Heroes’ here.

Image Credit: MR.BLACK Official Press Photo







Tags:
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Releases

As times get tough with the coronavirus forcing people to be on quarantine at their homes, we have you covered with fresh new music. MR.BLACK, one of the main ambassadors for electronic music producers in Israel, has joined forces with his compatriot Zafrir to present their newest collaboration together, which comes by the name of 'Maya'. This amazing track is out now via

Events, News

Revealed Recordings resident artist MR.BLACK is one of the shining stars of the industry currently. With support from the likes of Hardwell, KSHMR and Tiësto to name just a few, it's not just his massive fanbase he's catching the eyes of. He's conquered places like Miami, Bangkok, Brazil and more and is making his way to every corner of the globe to entertain excited crowds that flock

Available Now, Genres, Progressive, Releases

Early this week, MR.BLACK and Teamworx broke the news that they had been cooking up an explosive collaboration together, and it couldn't have come at a better time. With both artists currently on top of their game, heading into their biggest years yet, it made sense for them to combine their efforts and shake the electronic industry up in a big way. Both hailing