MR.BLACK drops new record ‘Heroes’ from his debut album, announces Virtual World Tour tomorrow

By Lakshay Bhagtani 10

The star record producer MR.BLACK has dropped an iconic big-room banger called ‘Heroes’ in a collaborative effort with the renowned duo Pangea from Israel. Out now through Revealed Recordings, this track is set to be the artist’s fourth release of the year after previously coming up with some chart-topping hits like Maya, Zoom Zoom, and We are Lost. As a matter of fact, this is the first single from his forthcoming album ‘MR.BLACK Presents: Hybrid.’

The artist has had one hell of a year so far having released globally hit tunes one after the other. As far as ‘Heroes’ is concerned, MR.BLACK makes quite an impression starting off with the Latin guitar solo, which is soon followed by the highly ambient vocals and the intense chords. The energetic build-up creates enough tension and amazement for the drop to take over, that features a gliding lead combined with a hybrid bassline. The track features a lot of flows and variations in the arrangement that always keep the listeners on the edge of their toes, presenting a progression in his multi-faceted amalgamation of sound.

This isn’t the first occasion where Pangea have teamed up with MR.BLACK. The artists previously joined forces on the track ‘Forever One‘, which gained a lot of admiration from top-notch artists across the globe from the likes of W&W, Timmy Trumpet, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Will Sparks and label boss Hardwell himself. As expected, they have surpassed all that by taking it up to the next level with ‘Heroes’.

If this isn’t enough, MR.BLACK has just announced his ‘Virtual World Tour’ featuring unique liveset from the center of Israel which will be broadcasted on more than 30+ clubs around the world this Friday, below announcement:

Don’t forget to check ‘Heroes’ here.

Image Credit: MR.BLACK Official Press Photo