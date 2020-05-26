Search

 

 

Avicii & His Father Klas Bergling
Uncategorized

NERVO discusses with Klas Bergling at Tomorrowland One World Radio

By
2

Mim Nervo, one half of the famous Australian electronic dance music duo Nervo, has sit with non-other than Klas Bergling, father of the deceased legendary producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, at this week’s Tomorrowland One World Radio.

Mim called Klas to talk about his son and share with him the amazing news that Avicii’s multi award winner song ‘Levels‘, has been named the all-time favourite record in the history of Tomorrowland.

It’s been over two years after the young prodigy passed away, leaving us a tremendous legacy that will live forever. Since 2018, he’s been honoured in some of the most unimaginable ways, with amazing tributes coming from the most reputed artists, organisations and companies all of them honouring his name. The tragic news of his death also served to launch beneficial acts like a tribute concert to his name or the creation of his very own Tim Bergling Foundation.

In the short interview, Mim Nervo asked Klas Bergling if he’d ever imagine ‘Levels’ would become this big. He said that besides he loved it since the very beginning, he was very surprised and he did not expect that the tune would go on to became one of the biggest anthems in the electronic music history as it has, at the time he admitted he didn’t remember when was the first time he listened to it. To finish it off, Klas wanted to take the opportunity to thank every single one of his fans for the amazing support “It means a lot to us and his legacy“.

Watch the entire talk below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland YouTube Channel





Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

More than 2 years since the death of Avicii (aka Tim Bergling), and still, the silhouette of the Swede looms large over us, such was his unprecedented impact on dance music as a whole. Becoming a figurehead for the boom of 'EDM' across the United States and beyond. But just when you thought you'd heard all of the greatest Avicii

Featured, News

Music fans across the world have massively voted for their favourite track in the Tomorrowland Top 1000. After compiling the 1000 finest anthems in the history of Tomorrowland into one list, One World Radio has taken listeners on a magical journey through music, counting down 100 tracks per day for the past two weeks. The late Avicii now takes the crown with his legendary anthem 'Levels', one of

Featured, News

After hugely successful first edition in 2019, Tomorrowland is bringing back their Sound of Tomorrow DJ competition. The competition really helped last year's winner DJ Empra based in Bochum, Germany, to kickstart his career and take it to another level. Special highlights were of course a performance at Tomorrowland 2019 and two releases on Fedde Le Grand's Darklight Records label.