New Cirez D music on the way this month, Eric Prydz reveals

On May 22nd, Eric Prydz will release not one, but two mouthwatering new tracks under his darker techno alias Cirez D.

“Valborg” and “The Raid” are to head out into the world under the Swede’s imprint Mouseville Records, a label designed specifically for Cirez D releases. Some of the dedicated Prydz fans may recognise the tracks from some of his sets across the past year; “Valborg” was premiered at the 2019 edition of Tomorrowland and “The Raid” has featured heavily in his recent sets ever since the madness of Lollapalooza last year.

The releases are set to be the first new Cirez D productions to see the light of day following the 3-track EP “Dare U” was released back in 2018. The new tracks are sure to see just as much support as their predecessors as the likes of Adam Beyer and Carl Cox have previously hailed the masterful Prydz and his ground-breaking techno releases.

In more exciting news for his fans, these are not the only Cirez D works that we know are yet to be released as it seems he has a track with Acki Kokotos in the pipeline after speculation built following a teaser back in January.

After enjoying fresh episodes of EPIC Radio every other week during the lockdown period, this is exactly what fans wanted to hear as they now have more to look forward to later this month.

Check out the teaser that revealed new Cirez D Music is on the way below!

