New survey shows social distancing in UK clubs will not work economically

By Juan Llorens 2

Night Time Industries Association released a new survey, highlighting how the COVID-19 “has left the industry in an untenable position” in the UK night-life scene. Moreover, it will be “financially unviable” to implement social distancing in clubs, bars, and music venues.

130 different businesses were surveyed and believe that there is not enough guidance, or that without government assistance they will be able to re-open. A respondent to the survey stated:

Social distancing is incompatible with businesses selling social interaction. You do not go to a bar to get drunk. You go to a bar to socially interact with people. Asking hospitality businesses to practice social distancing is a bit like trying to sell someone a car they cannot drive.