Oliver Heldens set to make Toolroom debut with ‘Rave Machine’

By Jake Gable 6

Though the current pandemic has put a halt to touring schedules for artists worldwide, one DJ who refuses to feel constrained by COVID-19 is Oliver Heldens. The Dutch producer, who enjoyed a truly massive 2019, releasing mammoth hits such as ‘Turn Me On’, ‘Lift Me Up’, and ‘This Groove’, has carried on in the same rich vein of form during 2020, launching ‘The G.O.A.T’, ‘Aquarius’, ‘Take A Chance’, ‘Details’, and his remix of ‘The Other Side’ alongside Justin Timberlake. Now, Heldens is set to make his debut on huge UK label, Toolroom Records with new single ‘Rave Machine’.

The imprint, founded by legendary British producer Mark Knight, is widely regarded as one of the biggest labels in the world, thanks to a consistently high-quality release schedule, packing in releases from the likes of Jack Back, Martin Ikin, Weiss, Siege, Danny Howard, and many more. The forthcoming Heldens release (‘Rave Machine‘) was actually debuted during Oli’s special livestream a few weeks back when he performed on a boat sailing down the canals of Amsterdam in his native Netherlands.

With Mr Heldens also going from strength to strength via his Heldeep Records label – where Ilan Bluestone has just released his remix of ‘Cucumba’ – 2020 is already shaping up to another huge year for Oli, who has revealed that his debut album is set to arrive soon. You can check out ‘Rave Machine’ below, which is set for release on Friday 22nd May.