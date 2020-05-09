Search

 

 

Oliver Heldens Rave Machine
Featured, News, Previews

Oliver Heldens set to make Toolroom debut with ‘Rave Machine’

By
6

Though the current pandemic has put a halt to touring schedules for artists worldwide, one DJ who refuses to feel constrained by COVID-19 is Oliver Heldens. The Dutch producer, who enjoyed a truly massive 2019, releasing mammoth hits such as ‘Turn Me On’, ‘Lift Me Up’, and ‘This Groove’, has carried on in the same rich vein of form during 2020, launching ‘The G.O.A.T’, ‘Aquarius’, ‘Take A Chance’, ‘Details’, and his remix of ‘The Other Side’ alongside Justin Timberlake. Now, Heldens is set to make his debut on huge UK label, Toolroom Records with new single ‘Rave Machine’.

The imprint, founded by legendary British producer Mark Knight, is widely regarded as one of the biggest labels in the world, thanks to a consistently high-quality release schedule, packing in releases from the likes of Jack Back, Martin Ikin, Weiss, Siege, Danny Howard, and many more. The forthcoming Heldens release (‘Rave Machine‘) was actually debuted during Oli’s special livestream a few weeks back when he performed on a boat sailing down the canals of Amsterdam in his native Netherlands.

With Mr Heldens also going from strength to strength via his Heldeep Records label – where Ilan Bluestone has just released his remix of ‘Cucumba’ – 2020 is already shaping up to another huge year for Oli, who has revealed that his debut album is set to arrive soon. You can check out ‘Rave Machine’ below, which is set for release on Friday 22nd May.

View this post on Instagram

Rave Machine -> May 22 🔥

A post shared by Team Heldens (@teamheldens) on







Tags: ,
0

Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, Future Bass, Previews

There are few songs that can get a mid-2000s crowd as hyped as 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)' by Eiffel 65. And now Flume, who has clearly been using his time in isolation in the best possible way, has gone and put his twist on the anthem. Teased via his Instagram, the short clip starts behind the 'Never Be Like You' producer, as the camera

Featured, Genres, Progressive House

Coming off hot from the amazing 2020 releases 'Into You' and their stellar collaboration with Alesso 'One Last Time', Dutch duo DubVision is back with yet another banger. After receiving its world premiere in Martin Garrix's unforgettable epic boat set on the 5th of May, 'Take My Mind' has finally dropped on STMPD RCRDS. A lot of fans were raving

Available Now, Genres, Groove House, News, Releases

Following 2 years out, the return of Sosumi Records is finally upon us. The home of royalty free music, UK groove master Kryder created Sosumi back in 2014 and since then it has a proven record as one of the finest labels in the scene. Quality and quantity by the bucketload, this incredible label built up quite the following years