Paavo Siljamäki
News

Paavo Siljamäki from Above & Beyond opens up about his experience with coronavirus

Paavo Siljamäki, one third of the legendary electronic music trio Above & Beyond has opened up about his recent experience with coronavirus, disease he contracted back in March and left him dangerously ill. Paavo, who is already healthy and fully recovered, has now spoken about how was it like to go through this from his home in Finland.

Before all the chaos started, Above & Beyond was schedule to go on tour to present their upcoming acoustic LP Acoustic III with live performances in famed and renowned venues in cities including London and New York. Instead, the band was forced to cancel their plans and change their priorities on keeping safe and healthy. Unluckily, Paavo was one of the first artists in our scene to become a victim of the COVID-19. Although, he calmed downed his fanbase by reassuring he was doing good, the truth is that he was way worse that what we first thought he was.

In a recent online interview with Billboard Dance, the 43-year old Finnish-British producer explained that the pain became so deep that every time he was waking up, it eventually felt like a constant heart attack. Nonetheless, overcoming the virus all alone was definitely one of the most difficult and hardest parts of the recovery for him. On the other hand, the positive lifestyle, meditation and yoga has helped him a lot during the recovery process and during this quarantine time, meditating and spending time isolated has also given him the chance to address some big personal questions and challenges he’s been having for the past two years.

In the interview, Paavo Siljamäki has explained how were these months for him, since the first festivals started to cancel, from getting the virus to spending time isolated first in his place in the UK and later going back to his home in Finland. Finally, he’s also wanted to give his some personal advise and perspective regarding the current situation. You can read the full interview here.

