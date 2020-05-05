Search

 

 

Paul van Dyk Borussia Dortmund
Genres, Mixes, Trance

Paul van Dyk streams expansive trance set from Borussia Dortmund Stadium: Watch

Live streaming from the Borussia Dortmund Stadium in Germany, Paul van Dyk played out a dazzling 3-hour trance set on Sunday.

Travelling to the venue of his life-long football team, the 48-year old trance behemoth released an unrivalled edition of his “Sunday Sessions” series. Throwing on his favourite black and yellow football jersey, the German pulled out some of his greatest hits in an empty Signal Iduna Park to please thousands of fans online.

He kicked off the set in dramatic style as he unloaded a special live edit of arguably his greatest ever hit, “For An Angel”, before proceeding to drop other PvD classics such as “Stronger Together” and “Galaxy”. In the time it takes to play 2 football matches (180 minutes), he also dropped some Sector7, Above & Beyond and Push and played some of his latest works in “Duality” and his collaboration, “Parallel Dimension”, with Elated. To top off 3 hours of trance goodness, he finished the set with something just as special as his first track, bowing out with an iconic song associated with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, (Gerry & The Pacemakers).

Van Dyk has been especially been busy during the lockdown period, having also released a new album, “Escape Reality”, which saw him take on 16 of his greatest hits with a more ambient and laid-back approach. The news of the album came after he postponed the release of another upcoming album “Guiding Light” due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Club closures around the world meant he felt that the time wasn’t quite right to release new music that was designed to be heard on the dance floor.

If you missed the Paul van Dyk set live from the Borussia Dortmund stadium, you can watch it again on his Facebook page here.

Image Credit: Paul van Dyk’s Facebook







