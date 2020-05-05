Search

 

 

Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson reveals full Secret Sky virtual festival lineup

Yesterday, Porter Robinson revealed the exciting news that he would be delving into the virtual event sphere and creating his own virtual festival set to take place this Saturday. With all proceeds going to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, it’s not only a chance to have fun but to also raise money to support artists and crew within the music industry in these tough times we’re currently facing. Together with Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush, Porter took his Second Sky festival concept into the virtual scene and has now just dropped the full lineup for Secret Sky.

In what is arguably the most stacked lineup for a virtual festival so far, rivalling that of Digital Mirage and Room Service, he has filled the lineup full of artists that he is personally a fan of which gives us glimpses into what his music taste is. Along with him playing a set himself (no Virtual Self this time though), he has invited some massive names such as Jai WolfMadeon and San Holo, and also some acts that made appearances at the first edition of Second Sky like Anamanaguchi and G Jones.

One thing Porter Robinson is great at is mixing multiple genres into one and bringing in groups of fans from each corner of the electronic music scene together as one. Also giving the spotlight to some smaller artists he loves, this is a great way to get to know new artists before listening to your old favourites.

Get all the updates via the website here, and check out the poster lineup below.

