Porter Robinson set to throw Secret Sky virtual festival

Last year, beloved producer Porter Robinson took his career to new heights by putting on his very own two-day festival titled Second Sky. Roping in artists such as Madeon, Skrillex, Kero Kero Bonito and more, it was a celebration of his personal music taste and truly gave fans an extra special experience. Even bringing back his popular Worlds Live set and playing twice (with an opening set as his moniker Virtual Self), it was something unforgettable and now he’s bringing Second Sky into the virtual world. Titled ‘Secret Sky’, he’s joining in on the popular virtual festival concept due to event bans implemented worldwide right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the line-up not announced, he tweeted that it will be full of his favourite artists, so we can possibly expect a line-up that’s similar to the first edition of Second Sky. Not only will it provide fun entertainment for his massive fanbase, but 100% of the proceeds made from the event will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund started by the Grammys. The charity aims to give back to musicians who are struggling to make an income due to not being able to tour, which is a main source of income for most artists worldwide. It doesn’t just support musicians, either, but also crew members and anyone who works within the music industry as a whole.

Hosted by Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush, Secret Sky will be an all day event. To be the first to know further details of where to stream when it happens on May 9, click here to sign up.

