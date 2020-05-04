Search

 

 

Porter Robinson
News

Porter Robinson set to throw Secret Sky virtual festival

By
14

Last year, beloved producer Porter Robinson took his career to new heights by putting on his very own two-day festival titled Second Sky. Roping in artists such as MadeonSkrillexKero Kero Bonito and more, it was a celebration of his personal music taste and truly gave fans an extra special experience. Even bringing back his popular Worlds Live set and playing twice (with an opening set as his moniker Virtual Self), it was something unforgettable and now he’s bringing Second Sky into the virtual world. Titled ‘Secret Sky’, he’s joining in on the popular virtual festival concept due to event bans implemented worldwide right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the line-up not announced, he tweeted that it will be full of his favourite artists, so we can possibly expect a line-up that’s similar to the first edition of Second Sky. Not only will it provide fun entertainment for his massive fanbase, but 100% of the proceeds made from the event will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund started by the Grammys. The charity aims to give back to musicians who are struggling to make an income due to not being able to tour, which is a main source of income for most artists worldwide. It doesn’t just support musicians, either, but also crew members and anyone who works within the music industry as a whole.

Hosted by Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush, Secret Sky will be an all day event. To be the first to know further details of where to stream when it happens on May 9, click here to sign up.

Image Credit: Rukes.com







Tags: ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Genres, News, Progressive House, Uncategorized

One of the biggest hits in the history of electronic music turned 8 years old this week. 'Language' by Porter Robinson was released on April 10, 2012, raising the American DJ / Producer to stardom. With vocals by Heather Bright, laced with a brilliant hook and mainstage ready drop, the track was soon played by all the biggest DJs in the

Available Now, Electro, Music Video, News

The release of Porter Robinson's latest track, and the accompanying visuals, couldn't have come at a better time. It seems whenever you listen to one of Porter's tracks your mood is instantly lifted, which is exactly what we all need right now in light of the situation surrounding COVID-19. Appropriately titled, 'Something Comforting', the track is Porter Robinson at his

Featured

American DJ and producer Porter Robinson started the new decade with a bang, releasing his first solo tracks since 2014. With the release of new singles 'Get Your Wish' and 'Something Comforting' he revealed his upcoming album 'Nurture'. Now he also delivered something else to his fanbase, a website focused on his brand new work, a 3D interactive space that connects you with