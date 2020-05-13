Porter Robinson teases new track ‘Look at the Sky’

By Pol Torà 13

Porter Robinson has just teased a brand new track, likely called ‘Look at the Sky‘, at his virtual event Secret Sky Music Festival that took place this past Saturday. Becoming a showcase for his next upcoming album ‘Nurture’, this might be his next and third release after ‘Get Your Wish‘ and ‘Something Comforting‘

In order to cheer all his followers up, most of whom were wishing to see him perform in his very own festival Second Sky this June in Oakland (California), Porter Robinson found the way to compensate all his fanbase by announcing his very own virtual music festival. A privileged selected group of artists including San Holo, Jai Wolf and Madeon supported and backed up this amazing show with brutal performances that also included 2 sets of the main man, Porter Robinson, one of them as DJ Potaro playing a unique electro house music set from his earlier years.

During his last performance, he played this amazing track that we hope will be available soon. However, this might not be all, as the iconic producer has promised he will come back for Second Sky Music Festival. So we know he will be putting on a show when the pandemic is all over, as the original dates were in June, he could surprise us with a virtual festival like Secret Sky or something similar. Whatever the case might be, any Porter Robinson fan can definitely be very excited of what’s coming next.

‘Look At The Sky’ follows the trend of his two previous releases and gives us a certain idea of where Porter wants to take it. Although, the full set is not available, luckily, a recording of this track has been uploaded to reddit. You can hear it and enjoy it below.

Image Credit: Rukes