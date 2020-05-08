Search

 

 

Netflix Psychedelics Documentary
News

Psychedelics documentary featuring A-list celebrities launches on Netflix

By
4

Netflix is set to release a new documentary around celebrities and their experiences with psychedelics, “Have A Good Trip”, on May 11th.

Its with no doubt that Netflix have captivated their audiences even more so during this lockdown period as many stay inside to watch endless amounts of some of the ground-breaking content they have released recently. In a long line of successful new documentaries, their new psychedelics film is aiming to draw in similar numbers as content such as “Cheer”, “Miss Americana”, “Tiger King” and more.

The new “Have A Good Trip” documentary takes A-List celebrities and encourages them to sit them down an get them to open up about their experiences with psychedelics; substances that have been heavily associated with the rave/dance music scene over the years. Adam Scott, A$AP Rocky, Nick Offerman and Ben Stiller are among a few star names that feature in an eye-opening and hilarious piece of film-making in which we will learn of both they’re common experiences and their down-right wacky hallucinations.

If it sounds like something that might be up your street, make sure to check out the “Have A Good Trip” trailer below, the insightful psychedelics documentary coming to Netflix on May 11th!

Image Credit: SXSW Twitter







Tags: , , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

News

Kygo has unveiled behind-the-scenes footage of his iconic 2018 performance at Coachella, a performance he went through with the sad knowledge of Avicii's passing that same day. 2 years ago, on April 20th 2018 the Norwegian DJ and producer was preparing for another huge performance at weekend 2 of the Californian festival. It would have been a pretty straightforward performance had he not

Events, Industry, News

Iconic US festival Coachella is set to release an elaborate 20th Anniversary documentary this month called "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert". The news of the documentary is somewhat of a consolation for fans that were to attend the 2020 edition as it was recently announced that the festival is to be postponed until October, however there is a lot to look

Events, News

Coachella teases special documentary 'Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert' 2020 marks the 21st anniversary of one of the most well-known mega-festivals in the world, Coachella. After the recent reveal of this year's line-up, they sparked some extra interest with announcing that a special movie is in the making, to reflect back on the two decades worth of memories and the