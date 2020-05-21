R3HAB releases ‘Feel Alive’ ft. A R I Z O N A for new film ‘SCOOB!’

By Harrison Watson 3

Following on from his latest collaboration ‘911’ with Timmy Trumpet, Dutch DJ and producer R3HAB embraces a feel-good summer vibe on his latest track ‘Feel Alive’ featuring New Jersey based trio A R I Z O N A. The track was released as part of Atlantic Records’ ‘SCOOB! THE ALBUM’, which accompanies Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group’s new animated Scooby Doo film, ‘SCOOB!’. The movie, which stars Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Cowell, has been packed with great collaborations and summer tracks, helping to lift spirits in this uncertain time.

With a radio-ready catchy vocal, deep house bass, piano-led drop and vocal chops to add it bit of extra sun, this track was made for summer listening. The entire album is worth a listen, featuring some of pop’s most exciting names, with tracks from Lennon Stella Ft. Charlie Puth, Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Ft. Ava Max, Jack Harlow, Sage The Gemini Ft. BYGTWO3, Pink Sweat$, Rico Nasty, Rare Americans, Plested, and Token, as well as Best Coast’s incredible reimagining of the iconic Scooby-Doo theme song. Swedish duo Galantis also features on the album, with a feel-good piano house anthem as well, also definitely worth a listen.

With it’s euphoric melody and uplifting vocals, ‘Feel Alive’ by R3HAB and A R I Z O N A is a great track to take minds off the current COVID-19 situation. If you love vocal and piano house, or are just in need of a bit of a pick-up, stream the track here, or watch the video below.

Image Credit: CYB3RPVNK