R3HAB Timmy
R3HAB & Timmy Trumpet – 911

R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet are names both recognised for their festival-ready signature sound while simultaneously igniting attendees with the utmost energy. While R3HAB has been busy in the studio crafting legendary singles such as his official cover of Radiohead’s signature tracks known as “Creep,” Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet has been blessing over 1-million fans with his iconic tracks on his official live stream set. It is safe to say both these legends are powerhouses in the industry, but even better R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet have teamed up for their dance-floor heater “911” out now on CYB3RPVNK.

With a uplifting melody flowing softly, catchy vocals intertwined with reverberating basslines take over the single to get listeners jumping in their living room. Building anticipation for the day we can all come together for festivals once again, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet have really brought quarantine season to life as explosive hooks and cinematic melodies pay homage to both these artists energetic production style. Keeping us feeling alive more than ever, R3HAB states , “Get ready for a return to some high energy music! And no one better than Timmy Trumpet joins me on this track 911, which features the best of both our worlds, super catchy vocals, and of course, a great bouncy drop. Enjoy!” With an electrifying collaboration indeed, these two globally recognised artists continue to satisfy their listeners one upbeat release at a time.

Check out the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

