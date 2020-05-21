Search

 

 

Rolls Rollin
Available Now, Commercial, Electro, Genres, Releases

Rolls Rollin unleashes his debut single ‘Big Booty’

By
1

The emerging record producer and DJ Rolls Rollin has announced his arrival in style by releasing his debut single called “Big Booty,” a tech-house banger that is set to amaze a lot of hardcore ravers out there. Out now through Rollin Royalty records, the single offers a much-needed boost of energy for all of the fans who are having difficulties to cope up with the cancelation of the festive season for the year.

Over the years, music producers across the industry have been inspired by different reasons unique to them. As far as Rollin is concerned, he happens to be a guy who craves a dancefloor more than anything else. Now that he’s all charged up to make an impact in the electronic music industry, we all get to witness the turn of events when a hard-line raver makes a switch from the crowd to the stage.

Coming on to his debut single “Big Booty,” take my word when I say that it’s meant to make you dance all your body parts off, including the one mentioned in the title of the track, regardless of size. It turns out that Rolls Rollin has certainly lived up to his reputation of being a dream-chaser and a party-starter.

Don’t forget to check out his debut single here

Image Credits: Rolls Rollin (Official Press Photo)





Tags:
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Future Bass, Genres, Releases

Rising through the ranks of the electronic music scene in Israel, the emerging music producer David Feldman is certainly looking forward to establishing himself firmly in the industry. His brand-new single called “The Light” is set to provide a major boost to his intentions. If you are a future bass admirer and love the influence of pop-based sounds on dance

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Following on from his latest collaboration '911' with Timmy Trumpet, Dutch DJ and producer R3HAB embraces a feel-good summer vibe on his latest track 'Feel Alive' featuring New Jersey based trio A R I Z O N A. The track was released as part of Atlantic Records’ ‘SCOOB! THE ALBUM’, which accompanies Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group’s new animated Scooby Doo film, ‘SCOOB!’. The movie, which stars Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Tracy Morgan,

Commercial, Featured, Genres, Previews, Releases

Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, everyone has been struggling to stay positive and continue their day to day life. With a summer seasons without festivals approaching rapidly, we can only imagine that a lot of electronic dance music lovers are searching for different ways of entertaining themselves during these weird times. Good news and fresh music are now