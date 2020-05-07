Search

 

 

Rüfüs Du Sol Bushfire Relief
News

Rüfüs Du Sol present their new radio show ‘Rose Ave Radio’

By
26

The iconic Australian alternative dance trio Rüfüs Du Sol have debuted their new radio show called ‘Rose Ave Radio’ this past Friday with a massive 2-hour mix that has got fans wanting for more.

Rüfüs Du Sol, who have been featured in the cover of our first ever We Rave You digital magazine edition, wanted to surprise fans with something new, something exciting, especially during these tough lockdown days.

“We’ll be bringing you a 2 hour residency each month, featuring an hour mix from us, followed by an hour mix from a special guest…With all the lock downs making it impossible to tour, it felt like the right time for us to commit to bring you something new every month as part of a residency where we can have fun and showcase mixes from some of our favorite artists.”

As they commented us, for their first ever program, Rüfüs Du Sol have dropped an astonishing 1-hour set followed up by another hour mix from their good local friends Lastlings. This new monthly show will be going live at 2pm and 5pm L.A. time / 5pm & 8pm NYC time on Sirius XM with “rebroadcasts happening all weekend on chill”. For the people living outside the US or do not have access to Sirius XM, you do not need to worry, as the trio will be sharing their show online too. The first ever ‘Rose Ave Radio’ show will be coming online next week, so make sure you keep an eye on it.

As we emphasised in the cover of our magazine, Rüfüs du Sol are definitely one of the most influential acts in the electronic music industry and presenting their own radio show was just a matter of time.

If you want to know more about the trio’s next projects, you can read the full interview we had with them through our magazine here.

Image Credit: Le Fawnhawk







Tags: , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Featured, Mixes, Trance

The global COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren in the slightest. From celebrating Dutch Week through his socials this week, to now releasing the 2020 edition of his annual mix series, A State of Trance, Van Buuren certainly isn't letting fans miss out on their daily dose of trance whilst stuck at home. First

Live Sets, Mixes, News

Paul Kalkbrenner has premiered a new mix exclusively on Apple Music. The German musician has been performing for nearly two decades and is known for releasing iconic hits such as his 2009 anthem 'Sky and Sand', that was dubbed as an "instant classic" and features vocals from his brother Fritz Kalkbrenner, which sold over 200,000 copies and went platinum in Belgium

Available Now, Genres, Mixes, Releases

20 year old Dumday is a young talent with an extensive background of technical music experience. Working as a sound technician all over the world for many years, he composed music for many TV spots and participated in many music contests for years. An active member of the music scene, it wasn't until a few months ago where he started up the