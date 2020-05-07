Rüfüs Du Sol present their new radio show ‘Rose Ave Radio’

By Pol Torà 26

The iconic Australian alternative dance trio Rüfüs Du Sol have debuted their new radio show called ‘Rose Ave Radio’ this past Friday with a massive 2-hour mix that has got fans wanting for more.

Rüfüs Du Sol, who have been featured in the cover of our first ever We Rave You digital magazine edition, wanted to surprise fans with something new, something exciting, especially during these tough lockdown days.

“We’ll be bringing you a 2 hour residency each month, featuring an hour mix from us, followed by an hour mix from a special guest…With all the lock downs making it impossible to tour, it felt like the right time for us to commit to bring you something new every month as part of a residency where we can have fun and showcase mixes from some of our favorite artists.”

As they commented us, for their first ever program, Rüfüs Du Sol have dropped an astonishing 1-hour set followed up by another hour mix from their good local friends Lastlings. This new monthly show will be going live at 2pm and 5pm L.A. time / 5pm & 8pm NYC time on Sirius XM with “rebroadcasts happening all weekend on chill”. For the people living outside the US or do not have access to Sirius XM, you do not need to worry, as the trio will be sharing their show online too. The first ever ‘Rose Ave Radio’ show will be coming online next week, so make sure you keep an eye on it.

As we emphasised in the cover of our magazine, Rüfüs du Sol are definitely one of the most influential acts in the electronic music industry and presenting their own radio show was just a matter of time.

If you want to know more about the trio’s next projects, you can read the full interview we had with them through our magazine here.

Image Credit: Le Fawnhawk