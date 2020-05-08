Sad Money & Kaskade – Come Away (feat. Sabrina Claudio)

By Alshaan Kassam 4

After making his debut as a solo artist with the release of his groovy single “Le Freek” out on Ultra Records, Los Angeles-based artist Sad Money is showing no signs of slowing down in the music industry. Working with icons such as Khalid, Pink, The Martinez Brothers and much more, Sad Money is truly a talented individual who shares a passion for writing, producing and playing multiple instruments. Driven to inspire those around him with his innovative production style which blends house and techno, Sad Money has teamed up with Kaskade for their epic collaboration on “Come Away” featuring powerful vocals from the one and only Sabrina Claudio.

With a mystic melody interwined with echo’s of distorted vocals, Claudio’s seducings vocals take over the single to bring listeners into a trance-like state. Continuing to get even goorvier over time, gentle chimes aligned with a solid tech-house inspired background showcase the abilities of both Sad Money and Kasake to flawlessy fuse both house and techno inspired sound. As Caludio’s voice continues to brighten up this beautiful collaboration, Sad Money shares:

“Sabrina and I have been working together since the beginning. I figured fans would expect something chill and vibey like our previous work, so we decided to do something totally unexpected. Kaskade is super down to earth and you can’t say that with a lot of legends. He really brought the song together by fixing the arrangement and adding his touch on the production that gave the song a crisp polish.”

Listen to the soulful track from Sad Money and Kaskade below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Ultra Music