San Holo – in case i never see you again… (feat. Analogue Dear)

By Ellie Mullins 3

Continuing to treat fans as much as ever with a new release every week for the foreseeable future, Dutch native San Holo continues his ever expanding collection of music, and this time he’s collaborating with fellow bitbird label artist Analogue Dear. Analogue Dear – real name Sjaak Douma – is known for creating extremely delicate and emotional melodies, something that goes hand in hand with San Holo’s current musical ventures. Proving they are a match made in heaven, San Holo and Analogue Dear have just unleashed their track titled ‘in case i never see you again…’.

For some, it has only taken the song title itself to get emotions flowing. Tying in with the running theme of love and deep emotions that have been running through the titles and melodies of all of San’s latest tracks in this ‘Stay Vibrant‘ ever-expanding collection, this one is sure to leave no eyes dry when it starts. This one is his longest piece yet, at just over 6 minutes. Clearly being able to distinguish both artist’s influences within the synths and melodies, ‘in case i never see you again…’ makes you feel like you’re floating through a state of pure bliss. In a way, it’s a sad song but the kind of sad that makes it feel very therapeutic. Feeling like a warm hug of sorts, the soft guitar and piano sounds will surround you. Set to continue releasing new music weekly, San Holo is making us all feel deep emotions with his ability to connect with the vulnerable side of all of his listeners through the power of music.

One for all the deep feelers out there, this is San Holo and Analogue Dear with ‘in case i never see you again…’. Listen to it below and watch the official music video here.

Cover art image Thorwald van den Akker