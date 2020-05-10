Sebastian Park – Think About U

By Ellie Mullins 17

Sometimes artists like Sebastian Park come along and it feels like the entire music industry has been shook up. The New York based producer has been releasing lots of new material lately, much to the delight of his ever-growing fanbase, and he isn’t slowing down this year. Recently launching his own radio show, he’s given fans a lot to be excited about and now he’s released yet another banger of a track to get people in the party mood from the comfort of their homes.

Back on S2 Records, Sebastian Park has just released his latest track titled ‘Think About U’. Exactly what you’d expect from Sebastian, it’s nothing short of an absolute masterpiece and a true delight to listen to, just like all of his other tracks before this one. Starting off with an uplifting sound accompanied by a heavenly female vocal, it will make you want to sing along even if you don’t know the lyrics yet. It oozes a fun disco/house vibe, and is the perfect summer tune to either sit and relax to or get up and dance like crazy. Showing off his versatility once more, this track deserves to be pumped out into the loudest speakers for the world to hear.

With an extremely unique rhythm, there’s absolutely no doubt that ‘Think About U’ will be stuck in your head for weeks on end after listening to it just once, so don’t say we didn’t warn you! To instantly lift your mood, listen to the incredible production below.

Image Credit: Sebastian Park / Official Press Photo