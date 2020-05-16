SiriusXM reveal lineup for upcoming virtual festival DisDance

By Ryan Ford 1

Following the mouthwatering trend of online festivals during the lockdown period, SiriusXM have now revealed their own virtual festival DisDance, along with a seriously good lineup.

Taking place from the 22nd to the 24th May, we will be seeing a whole list of big-name artists grace the online stage for 3-nights of “live” music. Spanning a whole weekend, we’ll get to see the likes of Above & Beyond, Marshmello, Alesso, Afrojack and Deadmau5 all perform on just the first day (Friday) alone. Saturday will see the exciting return of Calvin Harris, performing under his Love Regenerator alias, swell as Steve Aoki, Tritonal and Gryffin and heavy hitters such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Kygo will see us through a dazzling Sunday night.

That’s not all, however, as the broadcast is also set to feature one very special set indeed. Rewinding all the way back to 2011, there will be an exclusive past performance from Avicii; there is no direct indication as to what set this might be as of yet so we’ll have to wait to find out for ourselves on the day. Theres one thing for sure though, its definitely a set thats not to be missed!

The entire event will be hosted by The Chainsmokers and the festival will be accepting charitable donations across the duration. DisDance will go ahead in aid of MusiCares, so make sure to go and donate to a worthy cause while you enjoy the plethora of fantastic acts SiriusXM have in store for you.

Check out the rest of the jam-packed lineup below!