Small music events could return to Spain in June

By Nicole Pepe 8

Small music events may be held as early as June in Spain if lockdown-easing continues to show positive signs. On the basis of a four-phased plan, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez believes that within as soon as two weeks, marking May 11th as the start date of phase one will include the reopening of outdoor bars and restaurants. Spain has also announced that all Ibiza clubs will remain closed until the end of May.

Phase two, anticipated to be at the end of May, will allow smaller congregated groups. The PM has stated that indoor cultural events can occur, but will be held with a maximum occupancy of 50 people, whereas outdoor events’ maximum occupancy can be up to 400 people. Both instances will require every participant to practice safe and orderly social distancing.

Phase three, expected to be implemented mid to late June will allow the reopening of theaters, bars, and concert venues. Maximum occupant policies, as well as social distancing practices, will still be in place in all instances.

As we’re continuing to navigate through a very difficult time from country to country, it’s refreshing to finally see that there is an end in sight for many countries. While COVID-19 infected patients vary across the world, just last week, Seoul, South Korea began to reopen nightclubs, stating their number of cases fell to just eight people since April 19th. On the other hand, the number of cases in the US continues to rise, especially in heavily populated areas such as New York and New Jersey, and have also called for the cancellation of the countries biggest festivals such as Coachella, Burning Man, Ultra Miami, and EDC Vegas. As of today, there is no date on the reopening of states that are extremely affected just yet, but other states are seeing the ease of lockdown. Hopefully, all countries will be able to control the virus for the time being, so that we can get back to our regularly scheduled program.

Image Credit: Club Penelope