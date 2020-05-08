Sosumi Records marks sensational return with Vadai & Alessa.A – Into The Unknown

By Lewis Partington 7

Following 2 years out, the return of Sosumi Records is finally upon us. The home of royalty free music, UK groove master Kryder created Sosumi back in 2014 and since then it has a proven record as one of the finest labels in the scene. Quality and quantity by the bucketload, this incredible label built up quite the following years of now-iconic releases, and their return is welcomed with open arms by the dance music community. They aren’t taking their time either, coming in hot with the first release from Vadai and Alessa.A titled ‘Into The Unknown‘.

Alike any top quality label, Sosumi are evolving into the modern scene with a fresh approach to their releases. ‘Into The Unknown‘ combines the sounds of trance, classic music, and those trademark groove vibes that the label has become so closely associated with. Fusing the talents of Alessa.A – a Japanese pianist and DJ – and Dutch producer Vadai, the release brings a fresh vibe to the label, and shows signs of the insane quality that is set to come. ‘Into The Unknown‘ dropped on Wednesday and marks the first of a string of releases set for 2020, with a track out every Wednesday premiered exactly a week before on Kryteria Radio. Sosumi already guarantees a wealth of sounds set to be released as the weeks go on, but they are always looking for new talent to bring something different. As such, interactive demo sessions are coming soon where producers can drop their tracks and fans can listen in and select their favourite track to be released on the label.

It is undeniably an exciting time for all Sosumi fans around the world, as the label rolls back into town bigger and better than ever. Their first release has just dropped and if you haven’t grabbed a slice of the fresh Sosumi pie then here is your chance. Better yet, like all of their tracks, ‘into The Unknown‘ is a free download, so you can drop it in your live sets, Twitch streams, training sessions, or wherever you feel!

Image Credit: Official Sosumi Black Banner Logo 2020