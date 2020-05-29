STMPD RCRDS unveils the full line up for the third edition of its virtual festival

By Pol Torà 1

The Martin Garrix-owned label STMPD RCRDS has unveiled the complete line up that will be performing for the third edition of its virtual festival. After two successful festivals with lots of people following it, the Dutch discography has opted to go on with another chapter that will count with some of the most interesting names in the roster.

STMPD RCRDS announced their new concept of the virtual festival series during the darkest days of the quarantine lockdown that debuted with a great success back in March. Now it is back this coming Saturday 30th of May kicking off at 4PM CEST time and fans couldn’t be more excited. This time, the label has wanted to give the leading role to LOOPERS, TV Noise, Matt Nash, Osrin, Josh Charm, Arno Cost, Gil Glaze, Normay Doray and Kage that will be behind the decks streaming live from their respective homes.

This is an indeed great set of artists that gives a solid balance between upcoming talent like Osrin, Josh Charm or Gil Glaze with already contrasted artists in the main scene like Arno Cost, Norman Doray, Loopers or TV Noise. Although the music quality we witnessed in the first two editions was insane, this one will surely keep up the the trend high. Tune in on Saturday and watch the livestream here.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix Live @ 38 Kingsday from the top of A’dam Tower