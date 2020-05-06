Sub Focus & Wilkinson – Just Hold On (co-prod. by Icarus)

By Pol Torà 6

English drum and bass producers Sub Focus & Wilkinson have teamed up together to present their newest track titled ‘Just Hold On’. Enlisting the help of their Bristol-based brother Icarus, the track is out now via Universal Music / Virgin EMI.

‘Just Hold On’ is the second track the pair has recorded together after successfully releasing ‘Illuminate‘ back in September, which has earned more than 7 million streams to date. The two drum and bass heavyweights spent a good time together last year producing at the iconic Real World Studio in Wiltshire, England ahead of presenting ‘Portals‘, their forthcoming collaborative album that will see them deepening into different experimental and instrumental acoustic sounds.

Regarding the direction of the album and the next releases, Sub Focus had this to say:

“This is the second single from an album project we have been working on for a little while together called ‘Portals’, taking our styles in a more expansive and experimental direction. We will be sharing more new music from the project over the next few months!”

‘Just Hold On’ is an amazing introduction to the album as we can clearly note the intention and tone of it. The song still keeps that classic drum and bass drum loop that keeps the rhythm going all over the song but the chosen and adopted elements accompanying it are way more melodic and experimental. A constant arp dances around the loop before moving to the break section where the duo introduce tension pads, a series of strings ensemble and some uplifting shakers and snares that collide again with the arp, synths and a vocal pad that provides the track with a great number of feelings.

Listen to the Sub Focus & Wilkinson newest track ‘Just Hold On’ below:

Photo credit: Sub Focus Twitter account (@subfocus)