Swedish House Mafia anthem ‘Save The World’ turns 9 years old

Back in 2011, the Swedish House Mafia came to ‘save the world’ with their track of the same name, and ironically, helped to save dance music in the process. Alongside acts like David Guetta, Avicii, and Calvin Harris, the Swedes were responsible for catapulting electronic music (or ‘EDM’ as it was soon coined), from underground clubs and those in the know, to the airwaves of major radio stations all across the world. With more and more listeners finding their gateway into the scene thanks to the work of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, ‘Save The World’ became one of the most popular tracks of all time, and with John Martin on vocals, it also preceded their collaboration a year later on ‘Don’t You Worry Child’.

9 years later, and now, the world is in need of saving more than ever before. As the dastardly Coronavirus sweeps from nation to nation with truly devastating impact, life as we know it has been placed on hold with the continuation of the survival of the human species now of paramount importance.  With that in mind, there’s never been a better time to relive this absolute classic and spread some much needed joy. Celebrating a 9th birthday today following release in May 2011, ‘Save The World’ truly sounds as timeless as ever whenever it is played. Take a stroll down nostalgia lane with us by checking this one out below and letting us know your favourite Swedish House Mafia track on our socials. With the future of Swedish House Mafia once again shrouded in mystery following a brief comeback tour last year, what do you think the future holds in store for the trio?







