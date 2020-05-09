Search

 

 

Tava
Featured, House

Tava continues to impress with his latest string of releases

By
2

The emerging Italian music producer and DJ Tava has been an integral part of the electronic and underground music scene in his country from an early age. Starting out with his music career in 2010, he had made quite a reputation amongst the majority of the clubs around his hometown within a short time span. After rising through the ranks of some early fame, he has been through a thrilling journey so far, full of some jaw-dropping records and huge collaborations with globally renowned names. With top-notch artists like Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Romero, Blasterjaxx, etc. supporting and playing out his tracks in their live acts, Tava is certainly one of the top emerging artists at the moment.

Talking about his recent activity, Tava has been on fire this year with a string of epic releases and remixes that have kept his fans high on their spirits during this global crisis. Starting off the month of February with a remix of Easy by The Cabas, he certainly made his intentions regarding how the year will turn out to be. The tech-house banger blessed with an ambient vibe delights its listeners with the perfect combination of chills and energy.

Next up, his collaboration with Juro called Move On is a classical house tune that will leave you with this irresistible urge to get on a dance floor. And finally, his latest remix of the Italian song Me Hace Bom is an incredibly blissful record that does complete justice to the original track while adding a whole new exciting vibe to it,

Over the years, Tava has featured on some of the biggest festivals in Italy as well as around the world, including Winter Music Conference and Spinnin’ pool parties. Throughout this process, he has gained the support of artists like Vinai, Yves V, and Jay Hardway. At this pace, it’s just a matter of time before he comes out as the next big thing in the world of dance music.

Don’t forget to check him out on Spotify

Image CreditsTava (via Facebook)







0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, Future Bass, Previews

There are few songs that can get a mid-2000s crowd as hyped as 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)' by Eiffel 65. And now Flume, who has clearly been using his time in isolation in the best possible way, has gone and put his twist on the anthem. Teased via his Instagram, the short clip starts behind the 'Never Be Like You' producer, as the camera

Featured, Genres, Progressive House

Coming off hot from the amazing 2020 releases 'Into You' and their stellar collaboration with Alesso 'One Last Time', Dutch duo DubVision is back with yet another banger. After receiving its world premiere in Martin Garrix's unforgettable epic boat set on the 5th of May, 'Take My Mind' has finally dropped on STMPD RCRDS. A lot of fans were raving

Events, Featured, News

Popular US festivals Beyond Wonderland SoCal and The Gorge have officially been cancelled until 2021. Over the past few months we have, unfortunately, become accustomed to festival cancellations and postponements and it appears Insomniac's events Beyond Wonderland and The Gorge are not to go ahead until next year. SoCal had already been postponed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic