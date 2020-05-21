Search

 

 

The Magician
Available Now, Featured, Genres, Other, Releases

The Magician – Renaissance EP

By
8

Belgian DJ and producer Stephen Fasano, better known for his stage name The Magician, is finally back with some fresh music. After laying low for a couple of months, his first release of 2020 just dropped in the form of an EP. ‘Renaissance’ consists of two new tracks, ‘You And Me’ and ‘Disco Romance’, as well as a special Proto-Disco club mix of the lead single ‘You And Me’. With a lot of free time on his hands due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the whole industry being forced to take a break, The Magician took this time to work on his music. He has been very productive during the self-isolation period, which shows in the new material that he has delivered – both tracks of  ‘Renaissance’ have been written and produced in this time.

With the new EP, the artist is returning to his early roots, ‘You And Me’ and ‘Disco Romance’ are inspired by a groovy mixture of disco, funk, 80s/90s pop and contemporary electronics. The electrifying tracks are bringing you that infectious feel-good energy and making you dance no matter what. The whole EP is pretty easy to listen to, perfect for the summertime, but can also be great for the dance floor. Nice melodies, emotional vocals and funky beats are what the ‘Renaissance’ EP could be best described by.

The Magician had his breakthrough back in 2011, when he remixed Lykke Li‘s ‘I Follow Rivers’, the track went viral and has gathered around 300 million streams. It topped the dance charts across the Europe and really made an impact on the dance scene – combining his experimental funky house style, with the mainstream pop scene. His next big hit was ‘Sunlight’, a collaboration with Olly Alexander from Years & Years, the single hit the top dance charts once again and secured its spot in the top 10 in the UK, Europe and Australia as well as breaching the Billboard Top 100 in the US.

Check out The Magician’s latest masterpiece ‘Renaissance’ EP and stream it below:

 

Photo Credits: Olivier Truyman





Tags:
0

22 year old Slovenian currently living in Amsterdam. Pursuing my dreams of working behind the scenes of music industry by studying International Music Management.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Events, Featured, News

Europe's number one tourist destination, Disneyland Paris, is set to play host to Electroland for the third consecutive year. Disney's Electroland is a festival "where music meets magic", a fitting tag line for an event associated with a brand synonymous with making dreams come true. This year, the festival will take place over three days from July 5th through to

Available Now, Featured, News, Releases

American producer Sonny Moore, aka Skrillex, is back in the headlines again, but this time maybe not to the magnitude of the past. The 'Scary Monsters Nice Sprites' and 'Bangarang' producer has been steadily creeping back into the limelight due to a new remix teaser of Pendulum's 'The Island' from Pegboard Nerds. After a significant amount of time out of

Mixes, Specials

2016 has undoubtedly been filled with a gargantuan number of incredible tracks. Whether they are from the industry’s most renowned artists or from some of the brightest, up-and-coming talents, this year’s music releases did not disappoint. With the end of 2016 just around the corner, numerous DJ’s have already unveiled their favorite tracks in the form of a yearmix. A few