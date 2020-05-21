The Magician – Renaissance EP

By Barbara Potrc 8

Belgian DJ and producer Stephen Fasano, better known for his stage name The Magician, is finally back with some fresh music. After laying low for a couple of months, his first release of 2020 just dropped in the form of an EP. ‘Renaissance’ consists of two new tracks, ‘You And Me’ and ‘Disco Romance’, as well as a special Proto-Disco club mix of the lead single ‘You And Me’. With a lot of free time on his hands due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the whole industry being forced to take a break, The Magician took this time to work on his music. He has been very productive during the self-isolation period, which shows in the new material that he has delivered – both tracks of ‘Renaissance’ have been written and produced in this time.

With the new EP, the artist is returning to his early roots, ‘You And Me’ and ‘Disco Romance’ are inspired by a groovy mixture of disco, funk, 80s/90s pop and contemporary electronics. The electrifying tracks are bringing you that infectious feel-good energy and making you dance no matter what. The whole EP is pretty easy to listen to, perfect for the summertime, but can also be great for the dance floor. Nice melodies, emotional vocals and funky beats are what the ‘Renaissance’ EP could be best described by.

The Magician had his breakthrough back in 2011, when he remixed Lykke Li‘s ‘I Follow Rivers’, the track went viral and has gathered around 300 million streams. It topped the dance charts across the Europe and really made an impact on the dance scene – combining his experimental funky house style, with the mainstream pop scene. His next big hit was ‘Sunlight’, a collaboration with Olly Alexander from Years & Years, the single hit the top dance charts once again and secured its spot in the top 10 in the UK, Europe and Australia as well as breaching the Billboard Top 100 in the US.

Check out The Magician’s latest masterpiece ‘Renaissance’ EP and stream it below:

Photo Credits: Olivier Truyman