King of the Netherlands
The Netherlands’ king Willem-Alexander: “Festivals are essential for the Netherlands”

In recent weeks, some European countries have started to allow the comeback of activities post-quarantine interruption caused by COVID-19. This is no different in the Netherlands. From June 1st restaurants, movie theaters and other types of establishments will be open to the public again. However, as announced a few weeks ago, events such as festivals and clubs can only work after the creation of a vaccine.

In this context, King Willem-Alexander spoke to several Dutch festival organizations about his concern for the continuity of the sector in question and unemployed people, emphasizing that festivals are essential for the Netherlands. It is worth mentioning that renowned festivals such as Mysteryland and Awakenings have already been postponed to 2021. ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) has not yet made a final decision on this year’s edition scheduled for October.

Despite the uncertainty scenario for the music industry, it is such important that the authorities such as the King are supporting organizers to find some alternatives while drive-in concept festivals are being studied with chances of implementation. Last weekend, there were such events in Germany, with big DJs playing like Robin Schulz and Tujamo.

Let s hope for better news soon.

