Tiësto releases his newest album titled ‘The London Sessions’

By Pol Torà 1

Dutch living legend Tiësto has just presented his newest album titled ‘The London Sessions‘. Containing some of his greatest production created over the past two years, this amazing 13-track LP has already been released and it is out now via Universal Music.

Roughly 10 days ago, it was the Breda-borned, New York City-based DJ, the one who announced he would be bringing out his 7th studio album titled ‘The London Sessions’. The name of the compilation comes from the time he spent in the British capital last year recording with great artists that are featured on the album including Rita Ora, Becky Hill or Mabel among many others.

The album contains four already released incredible tracks like his 2018 master production with Dzeko, Preme and Post Malone ‘Jackie Chan‘ that currently has over 575 million streams, his collab with Jonas Blue and Rita Ora ‘Ritual‘ that surpassed the 200 million streams, ‘God Is A Dancer‘ with the English singer Mabel that is on the verge of getting the hundred million streams, and his track with Stevie Appleton ‘Blue‘. The other songs of the album are brand new and of a great quality, in which we can find pieces as good as ‘Nothing Really Matters‘ with Becky Hill, ‘Lose You‘ with ILIRA or his mega production with Shaun Frank, Fontwell and Snoop Dogg ‘On My California‘.

These are undoubtedly great days for the 51-year old producer, not only on the professional side of things, but also in his personal life too. After getting engaged in late 2017, last year, Tijs walked down the aisle with his girlfriend, the model Annika Backes in a romantic ceremony in the Amangiri desert in Utah. Now, just a few days before announcing his album, Tiësto also shared the fantastic news that the couple are expecting their first child; a daughter.

Listen entirely Tiësto’s newest album below:

Credit: Tiësto Official Press Photo