Tiësto
Tiësto remix of ‘Silence’ turns 20 years old

These days, Tiësto is best known as the ‘godfather of EDM’, thanks to his huge flurry of massive dance anthems and commercially-friendly crossover hits thanks to collaborations with the likes of Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Jauz, The Chainsmokers, Mike Williams, Jonas Blue, and many more. But – for a moment – let’s rewind to the start of the 21st century, when Tijs (Tiësto) was more famous for his work in the trance scene. One of the biggest productions to catapult the Dutch maestro into the spotlight was his remix of ‘Silence’.

The iconic hit, released in May 2000, is now celebrating a 20th birthday, and still sounds as timeless as ever, with Tiësto still including it in the majority of his biggest sets, at locations such as Ultra Music Festival Miami and EDC Las Vegas. Alongside the iconic ‘Adagio For Strings‘, this was one of the first truly big success stories for Tiësto, who has since been voted as ‘the greatest DJ of all time’ by readers of Mixmag. Also topping the annual DJ Mag Top 100 poll during his career, there can be no doubt that Tiësto – who is also famous for his huge Hakkasan residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas – has cemented an indisputable legacy.

With the Musical Freedom boss recently announcing that he is expecting his first child with his wife, maybe even one day in future the daughter of Tiësto will be able to listen back to this one and truly appreciate the genius nature of her esteemed father. Let’s relive this one below, all the way back from the era of the millennium bug, this is the Tiësto remix of ‘Silence’:







Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

