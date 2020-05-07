Tiësto reveals new album ‘The London Sessions’ is on the way

By Ellie Mullins 10

It’s been a good week for Tiësto. Still buzzing off the news that he and wife Annika Backes Verwest are expecting a baby girl, he’s had a lot to be excited about, even in the midst of these challenging COVID-19 times. Even managing to stay busy though he can’t continue with his hectic tour schedule, he’s made fans even more excited by dropping news about a brand new Tiësto album that’s landing on streaming platforms next week.

Titled ‘The London Sessions’, it’s an album compiled from the time he spent in London last year with some incredible artists working on music non-stop. With 13 tracks on the list and with each featuring some huge names, it’s set to be one of the biggest albums of 2020 so far already.

Some tracks have already been released such as ‘Ritual’ with Rita Ora and Jonas Blue and ‘Jackie Chan’ with Dzeko, Preme and Post Malone and will add to a host of brand new tracks which are sure to become fan favourites. With other names like Snoop Dogg, Becky Hill, Ilira and way more, it features the perfect blend of pop and dance genres with some others mixed in for good measure.

The album is out on May 15, which is just in a weeks time, so thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to hear the unreleased tracks! A new Tiësto album is just what the dance world needs right now, and you can pre-save/pre-order it now here.

Last year, I spent some time in London working with some amazing artists. I can’t wait to share my new album ‘The London… Posted by Tiësto on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Image credit: via Tiësto’s official Facebook page