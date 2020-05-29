Search

 

 

Tiesto Musical Freedom Unlimited
Available Now, Featured, Releases

Tiësto’s imprint drops its first self-titled compilation ‘Musical Freedom Unlimited’

By
11

Tiësto’s Musical Freedom imprint has dropped a mega 16-track compilation album, “Musical Freedom Unlimited”, for the first time in its incredible 11 year history.

Musical Freedom Unlimited” brings a whole host of producers together from around the world, combining different dance music styles and flavours to one mighty compilation album. A tonne of rising talents feature on the tracklist, with Magnificence & AYOR teaming up for an unrelenting electro house anthem “Set Me Free” and Breathe Carolina arrive with their hard-hitting sound of “That’s My Music”. SWACQ, BYOR, MOSKA and Cheyenne Giles also appear on “Unlimited” with the unbelievable tones of “POW!”, “Feeling Right”, “90s” and “Don’t Wanna” respectively.

To celebrate the dizzying release of a jam-packed compilation, the imprint is hosting the “biggest back-to-back remote DJ set live stream ever seen”. The stream features the likes of Breathe Carolina, AYOR, Magnificence, Cheyenne Giles, Antoine Delvig, Love For Justice and many more; if you want to check it out you can do so here (6PM CEST on May 29).

If you are a huge fan of the products of Musical Freedom and have some spare time today, be sure to listen to the mouth-watering new compilation from start to finish, we guarantee you won’t regret it. Check out the insane ‘Musical Freedom Unlimited’ compilation below!

Image Credit: Musical Freedom Press Release

 





Tags: ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Editorials

The progressive house track by Dutch icons Hardwell and Dyro 'Never Say Goodbye' featuring vocals from the super talented American singer Bright Lights is turning 7 years old today! This amazing tune that was teased for the first time at Ultra Music Festival 2013, was the big hit that brought Dyro into the main scene. Although 7 years have passed, the crazy melody

Commercial, Featured, Genres, Previews, Releases

Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, everyone has been struggling to stay positive and continue their day to day life. With a summer seasons without festivals approaching rapidly, we can only imagine that a lot of electronic dance music lovers are searching for different ways of entertaining themselves during these weird times. Good news and fresh music are now

Available Now, Releases

Dutch living legend Tiësto has just presented his newest album titled 'The London Sessions'. Containing some of his greatest production created over the past two years, this amazing 13-track LP has already been released and it is out now via Universal Music. Roughly 10 days ago, it was the Breda-borned, New York City-based DJ, the one who announced he would be