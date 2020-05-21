Tomorrowland just launched its second year of ‘Sound of Tomorrow’ DJ competition

By Barbara Potrc 17

After hugely successful first edition in 2019, Tomorrowland is bringing back their Sound of Tomorrow DJ competition. The competition really helped last year’s winner DJ Empra based in Bochum, Germany, to kickstart his career and take it to another level. Special highlights were of course a performance at Tomorrowland 2019 and two releases on Fedde Le Grand‘s Darklight Records label. So how is the competition going to look this year? Well with all of the things currently going on in the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the whole competition has been transformed. So the competition will be coming directly to your homes, closing off with a grand finale live stream across the Tomorrrowland’s social media channels.

Since the whole music industry is currently on a downfall because of the COVID-19 situation and live music events are unable to take place for now, upcoming DJ talents need a platform where they can share their creativity with the world more than ever. A lot of artists took this time to work on their music as well as stream their live performances online. The Sound of Tomorrow will help provide a spotlight for DJs with a small audiences, but big talent.

Just like last year, this year the Dutch DJ and producer Fedde Le Grand will be coming back as the mentor for the new talent. He will be sharing his extensive knowledge of mixing, exclusive tips and tricks from the decks to guide and inspire the upcoming DJs. Pepsi MAX and Tomorrowland will join forces and present an incredible live stream on Tomorrowland channels on 7th of July. Talents from across Europe will show what they’ve got, as they mix it out to be crowned at the next Sound of Tomorrow winner. Electronic music lovers will be able to watch it from everywhere around the world, vote for their favourites and enjoy amazing sets from Fedde Le Grand and other special yet to be announced guests.

The ultimate winner will perform a DJ set at Tomorrowland 2021 and will get a chance to release an official remix on Fedde Le Grand’s label Darklight Records. Here is what Fedde said about the competition:

“Ensuring the DJs and producers of tomorrow have the opportunity to share their talent with the world is a real passion for me. When I founded Darklight Recordings, it was my mission to provide a platform for not only my own releases but for upcoming talent. Collaborating with Tomorrowland and Pepsi MAX last year to identify The Sound of Tomorrow was an amazing experience – so much so that we’re joining forces once again to identify the hottest new talent in EDM. I’m looking forward to hearing what this year’s contestants will bring to the table in this ever-changing landscape – all while giving them an opportunity to shine during tough times for live music.”

Entries can now be submitted via TheSoundOfTomorrow.com until midnight on 10th of June. Fedde and a team of industry experts will then make an expert decision and announce those progressing to the final stages. Make sure to check it out, apply and show the world why should you be the next “Sound of Tomorrow”.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Facebook page