Search

 

 

Tomorrowland 2019
Featured

Tomorrowland reveal mysterious countdown on their website

By
9

Although sadly the 16th edition of Tomorrowland cannot take place this year – in a sensible decision made by the government and festival owners – they’ve been making sure to keep fans entertained in the best way possible right now. Doing weekly live stream sessions that just finished this week titled ‘United Through Music‘, they roped in the likes of Don DiabloDimitri VegasNetskyLost Frequencies and many more A-list DJs to perform exclusive sets from home and it went down a treat with the loyal Tomorrowland supporters. Now, it seems they’re not done with a recent addition to their website.

With a level of mystery in the air, they have just updated the Tomorrowland website with a countdown set to end in four days from now. Set on a space-like background, this appears before you enter the site with the URL ‘countdown.tomorrowland.com‘, but what exactly is it for? The main guess, and probably most logical guess, is that it could be for another live stream series that is set to take place during the original dates possibly from the holy grounds of De Schorre in Boom, Belgium where it takes places each year. Other guesses range from a third weekend being added next year, special ticket sales and much more although the majority are going for a livestream event from the venue itself with a possible temporary stage being built too.

We’ll find out in four days when the countdown ends, so be sure to keep up to date with the Tomorrowland website, social media accounts and our website for the latest developments.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland

 





Tags:
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Uncategorized

Mim Nervo, one half of the famous Australian electronic dance music duo Nervo, has sit with non-other than Klas Bergling, father of the deceased legendary producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, at this week's Tomorrowland One World Radio. Mim called Klas to talk about his son and share with him the amazing news that Avicii's multi award winner song 'Levels', has

Featured, News

Music fans across the world have massively voted for their favourite track in the Tomorrowland Top 1000. After compiling the 1000 finest anthems in the history of Tomorrowland into one list, One World Radio has taken listeners on a magical journey through music, counting down 100 tracks per day for the past two weeks. The late Avicii now takes the crown with his legendary anthem 'Levels', one of

Featured, News

After hugely successful first edition in 2019, Tomorrowland is bringing back their Sound of Tomorrow DJ competition. The competition really helped last year's winner DJ Empra based in Bochum, Germany, to kickstart his career and take it to another level. Special highlights were of course a performance at Tomorrowland 2019 and two releases on Fedde Le Grand's Darklight Records label.