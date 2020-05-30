Tomorrowland reveal mysterious countdown on their website

By Ellie Mullins 9

Although sadly the 16th edition of Tomorrowland cannot take place this year – in a sensible decision made by the government and festival owners – they’ve been making sure to keep fans entertained in the best way possible right now. Doing weekly live stream sessions that just finished this week titled ‘United Through Music‘, they roped in the likes of Don Diablo, Dimitri Vegas, Netsky, Lost Frequencies and many more A-list DJs to perform exclusive sets from home and it went down a treat with the loyal Tomorrowland supporters. Now, it seems they’re not done with a recent addition to their website.

With a level of mystery in the air, they have just updated the Tomorrowland website with a countdown set to end in four days from now. Set on a space-like background, this appears before you enter the site with the URL ‘countdown.tomorrowland.com‘, but what exactly is it for? The main guess, and probably most logical guess, is that it could be for another live stream series that is set to take place during the original dates possibly from the holy grounds of De Schorre in Boom, Belgium where it takes places each year. Other guesses range from a third weekend being added next year, special ticket sales and much more although the majority are going for a livestream event from the venue itself with a possible temporary stage being built too.

We’ll find out in four days when the countdown ends, so be sure to keep up to date with the Tomorrowland website, social media accounts and our website for the latest developments.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland