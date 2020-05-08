Search

 

 

Ultra Korea
Ultra Korea has officially been postponed to this fall

Right now, festival and event cancellations hardly seems like big news. Nonetheless, it’s still something that is upsetting to many attendees that were excited to go (even though it may have slightly been expected) and now plans for every event this year are currently up in the air with some people predicting that there will not be any more events this year at all. Despite some massive events postponing to later dates this year, the uncertainty still lingers and now Ultra Korea postponed their 2020 event following an official statement.

The event has been postponed to a later date this year and if everything goes smoothly and gets better in time, Ultra Korea is happening this fall. One thing that is still unknown is solid dates for fall, though. The original date was June 21, so its possible that it could be moved to the same day but just a few months late. This year, the festival was seeing itself move back to the iconic venue of Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. Previous lineups have seen the likes of SkrillexAxwell /\ Ingrosso, Nicky Romero and more take the mainstage to dazzle fans with massive sets, and the 2020 edition of Ultra Korea promises to be even bigger – if it goes ahead in the fall as planned.

If you can’t make the new date, refunds for those that cannot make it will be issued. For refunds, please contact the ticket vendor from whom you made your original purchase for more details. See Ultra Korea’s official statement below.

It is with a heavy heart that, due to the ongoing pandemic stemming from COVID-19, the 9th edition of Ultra Korea…

Posted by Ultra Korea on Thursday, May 7, 2020

