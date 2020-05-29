Search

 

 

Victor Ruiz
Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno

Victor Ruiz is back with ‘Freedom’ EP on Drumcode Records

By
11

Victor Ruiz had his debut on Drumcode Records, the label owned by Swedish Techno Don Adam Beyer, last year. Now the Brazilian DJ and producer is back with his latest release on Drumcode, the 4-track ‘Freedom‘ EP.

Ruiz’ made his Drumcode debut with ‘Nimbus‘ last year, a track that has enjoyed heavy support by Adam Beyer, Monika Kruse, Pan-Pot, and many many more artists and ever since has been on the rise in the techno scene. Some of his tracks have been featured in Drumcode’s A-Sides compilations series and are played by some of the biggest names around and is no stranger to festival stages, like Drumcode Festival.

The ‘Freedom‘ EP brings to light 4 new tracks, ‘Freedom‘, ‘Illusions‘, ‘Senses‘ as well as ‘Existence‘. Each of the tracks features unique elements that clearly differentiate each other while Ruiz remains true to his unique sound that we know from ‘Nimbus‘. He is combining heavy basslines with hypnotic elements like mystical vocals, creating unique records ready for these basement and warehouse parties, once clubs can reopen and festivals take place again.

Freedom‘ is now available for purchase as a Beatport exclusive and to stream on major streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify and is definitely worth a listen, so give it a go and enjoy the ride.

Image Credit: Victor Ruiz Facebook





Tags: , ,
0

Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Featured, Genres, Releases, Tropical House

Making us feel alive even amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the tropical-house connoisseur recognized as Kygo can easily brighten up our days through his immersive and uplifting music. After recently releasing his vibrant collaboration on 'Like It Is' with American rapper Tyga and the renowned Swedish singer Zara Larsson, Kygo is once again instilling us with the utmost 'Freedom' from the comfort of our own home. Featuring

Available Now, Featured, Genres, Progressive House, Releases

Belgian 44 year old's often aren't known for producing some of the best progressive tracks the world has ever had the pleasure of hearing, but Jef Martens can say he has completed that accolade with tracks like 'Again and Again' and 'Cloudbreaker'. The legendary producer known as Basto has returned with a brand new progressive track that channels older sounds

Available Now, Future Bass, News, Releases

The future bass genre of electronic dance music is brimming with talent and, in recent years, we've seen a host of individuals rise to the top ranks, dominating with their respective sounds. One music producer many have kept a watchful eye on his the uniquely-talented ReauBeau who has sought extreme growth in such a short period. Perhaps it is the hip hop