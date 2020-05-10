Search

 

 

TikTok Savage
Viral TikTok song ‘Savage’ gets the Major Lazer treatment

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ went viral on TikTok earlier this year. With an easily recognisable and replicable dance, the track blew up and even received a remix from Beyoncé. Stallion now boasts over 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify, no doubt helped in part to ‘Savage’. With popularity of this magnitude, it caught the attention of Jamaican-American dance music trio Major Lazer, who have now given their spin on the viral tune, turning it into a tech-house belter.

With a thumping bassline, tight drums and the original catchy vocals, the remix shines a new light on the track. The first buildup does a great job of building tension, which is released via the first drop, satisfying our cravings for those low frequencies we’ve been deprived of since the intro. In the second drop, we’re introduced to some more ear candy, sure to keep your head nodding.

SAVAGE REMIX OUT NOW @THEESTALLION

Combining a viral TikTok song with a huge tech-house production is a match made in club heaven, so don’t be surprised if Major Lazer’s remix of ‘Savage’ becomes a club standard track when they finally reopen. After securing short-term licensing with major labels, TikTok seems to be here for good, can we keep our fingers crossed for more Major Lazer remixes? Listen to their remix of ‘Savage’ below:

