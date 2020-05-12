W&W set to debut Extended Reality (XR) Livestream in partnership with ALDA

Due to the current pandemic, no one is touring right now but it just means artists are getting even more creative with how they present shows via livestreams for their fans. With an influx of virtual festivals and events, it means fans can feel like they’re at festivals every weekend which is pretty much the next best thing. One of the most exciting virtual events is coming from dynamic duo W&W and event company titans ALDA.

Arguably one of the most ambitious events yet, it will see W&W step into an entirely animated, custom-made stadium that is created from scratch. Taking the virtual performance aspect one step higher than the rest, this is one event that will no doubt blow minds all over the world and is something not to be missed. If you’ve ever seen the duo perform, then you know they never fail to bring high energy to their in person sets and this virtual one will be no different. Live at the Li-Ning Arena in Rave Culture City, they’re teaming up with not only ALDA but Twitch, Facebook Live and DJ Mag. For charity, UNICEF will also partner with the event to provide relief to communities that have been impacted badly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only will this event provide some much needed mind blowing entertainment for their large global fanbase, but it will also help communities and spread positivity by extending a helping hand to those in need. Whilst we wait to be able to see the duo in person again, ALDA have helped to provide the next best thing.

Live on May 23 at 5PM CEST, ALDA and W&W will prove once again that they are the ultimate dream time, providing an experience like no other that has ever been created before. For more information, you can sign up by clicking here.

W&W 20XX – XR Livestream at the Li-Ning Arena in Rave Culture City! | May 23! 🎹🔥 Get notified: https://bit.ly/2zyhPl3#20XXlivestream #ALDA Posted by ALDA on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Image credit: ALDA