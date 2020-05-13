ZHU set to release new music on Friday

By Barbara Potrc 3

Steven Zhu, better known for his stage name ZHU, is finally treating his fans with some new music. Just a few days ago the American DJ and producer posted a little announcement on his Instagram, saying “New music next week. Zhum zhum”. Today he unveiled that the release will be coming out on Friday and that it is a collaboration with talented American singer and songwriter Tinashe, called ‘Only’. ZHU’s latest release ‘Came For The Low’ came out in October, so fans are getting super excited for the next week. His first release of 2020 will most likely be another electronic masterpiece, just like the rest of his portfolio.

In the beginning of the year, ZHU left a special message for the fans after his performance at Icelantic Wild’s Winter on the Rocks. Written in capital letters on the screens it said “THE MOST CAPTIVATING PROJECT BY ZHU IS COMING THIS YEAR.” This was the announcement of his upcoming album, that is set to release in the upcoming months. Of course his audience from all around the world is buzzing with excitement and even saying that this is the best news that they’ve heard during quarantine. With a lot of negativity in the world right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fresh music is always highly appreciated.

But new music wasn’t the only thing that ZHU announced. He also shared with his Instagram followers on his stories that he will be dropping a set for EDC and that another fresh stream is coming. What an exciting week ahead of us! We are definitely looking forward to the release of ‘Only’ on Friday and his performances.

You can already pre-save the track and don’t forget to follow him on his social media for all the latest updates and livestreams.

Photo credit: Joey Vitalari