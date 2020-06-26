Adventure Club – Back To You (feat. Sara Diamond)

By Alshaan Kassam 7

After showcasing their dynamic production style with their exhilarating single “Rebellious” featuring stunning vocals from Yuna, the Canadian duo known as Adventure Club are continuing to make waves in the industry. From hit singles such as “Do I See Color”, and their epic remix of Yuna’s “Lullabies”, which we cannot get enough of, this power-duo are only getting started in 2020. Marking their second release of the new decade, Adventure Club have called upon the vocal talent of Sara Diamond for their enticing single “Back to You”, out now on Ultra Music.

Providing a little taste of their upcoming album, set to release this summer, Diamond’s smooth-flowing vocals aligned with Adventure Club’s uplifting production elements lead listeners into a state of euphoria. As the pace begins to rise, Adventure Club’s signature heavy-bass infused sound takes over alongside echos of Diamond’s powerful vocals. The massive, oscillating basslines undeniably take listeners back into Adventure Club’s formative years as the duo states:

“We went back in time and brought out all of our favorite parts from AC’s early producer days and tried to embody them, make them whole, and make them resonate today. Sara Diamond is one of our favorite vocalists, and her runs in this song are absolutely breathtaking and hauntingly beautiful. Old and new AC fans will certainly recognize the feels and love in this record.”

With energetic twists infused with Adventure Club’s melodic bass production style, this new single is guaranteed to be played on repeat this summer. Listen to the catchy single below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Adventure Club Facebook Account