Search

 

 

Kryder
Editorials

All Hail The Groove King: Kryder: Exclusive

By
14

“I’ve had to order extra Kimonos, just because the demand was so high!”

Chuckling when quizzed on the now infamous #KryderKimono – which has gone somewhat viral in dance scene circles – UK producer & DJ, Chris Knight, (aka ‘Kryder’) is a picture of health and happiness. Famed for his breezy open-chested shirts, and lush Ibiza backdrop, one figure has emerged through the electronic scene brighter than any other through the darkness of this current pandemic. Whilst many artists have chosen to shy away from the scene during this dearth of touring, the Kryteria Records boss – who has also just relaunched his Sosumi label – propelled himself to the opposite end of the spectrum, thanks to an ethos that has served him well; staying proactive and tackling things head on!

“I’m listening to demos every day whilst eating my breakfast, thinking, who can I help today?” he smiles. “And I have to admit, the technical side of things has been a huge challenge to me, it’s been a learning process because I used to be quite lazy… I’d just rock up and put my USB in.”

With a jam-packed live-stream schedule witnessing almost daily sets from Kryder across the likes of Anjuna worldwide, Spinnin’, Axtone, and his own weekly Kryteria Records show, is there anything we’ve failed to list during a hectic period for a man who is managing to stay so constantly – and relentlessly motivated? “Well I’m working on a catalogue of SIZE Records anthems for Spotify, they asked me to do that. I’ve done the Axtone 15th anniversary mix.. Oh, and also a live-stream for S-ZE too,” he laughs.

The burning question at this point is where the Brit’s production team are staying, and how tough the social distancing measures have made that. But the story of Kryder becomes more impressive by the minute. “It’s all actually self-taught!” he exclaims, with an infectious grin upon his face.

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here to get the full magazine ->



Image Credit: Kryder (Official Press Kit)





Tags: , ,
0

Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

House, Music

If you're not familiar with Kryder, you're probably living under a rock. The Axtone artist has been smashing it for years now and has a more than impressive discography under his belt with tracks featured on labels such as Spinnin' Records, Anjunabeats and his own imprint Kryteria Records. For his latest release 'Waiting On My Love', he's teamed up with friend and

Exclusive, Groove House, House, Music

Following another storming episode of Kryteria Radio, Kryder has arrived with a stunning private edit of Kate Bush's 1985 classic "Running Up That Hill" together with We Rave You. The groove master is showing no signs of slowing down having had a insane start to 2020, seeing a handful of emphatic tracks release already this year. This time he has worked his magic with the

Groove House, Music, News

Following 2 years out, the return of Sosumi Records is finally upon us. The home of royalty free music, UK groove master Kryder created Sosumi back in 2014 and since then it has a proven record as one of the finest labels in the scene. Quality and quantity by the bucketload, this incredible label built up quite the following years