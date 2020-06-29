Armin van Buuren & AVIRA – Hollow (feat. Be No Rain)

By Pol Torà 4

Trance legend Armin van Buuren has joined forces with Toronto-based producer AVIRA to present their brand new collab that comes by the name of ‘Hollow‘ and features vocals from English singer Be No Rain. After being classified as an ID – ID track for a while, fans were eager and curious to know who was the artist or artists behind this amazing song, and very few would have guessed that Armin would be one of the producers involved in this one. The reason for that is that the sound is different from any of the songs we’ve heard before from the 5-time best DJ in the World. This highly-anticipated track sees Armin taking another adventurous step forward by mixing his trance style with AVIRA’s melodic techno spirit obtaining a truly outstanding result. By adding the deep and bright vocals of the Englishman, who admitted that ‘The instrumental had such a beautiful contour, it moved from total sparsity to something harmonically opulent’ the song does nothing but improve.

Armin stated the following about this new surprising collaboration:

“I’ve been a big fan of the Melodic Techno/Tech House scene, as you’ve all probably heard during my warm-up set for A State Of Trance 950. It has inspired me so much that I wanted to explore that sound myself, and I loved the amazing records AVIRA put out on Armada Music recently. I contacted him to see if he would be interested in working together on a new record and I was stoked when he said yes.‘Hollow’ is what we made of it, and I couldn’t be happier with the end result.”

For AVIRA, this collab was the right thing to do to demonstrate all electronic music styles can work together:

“The idea for ‘Hollow’ was to bridge a gap between all dance music lovers. Whether they’re into progressive house, melodic techno or trance, we wanted to take the listeners on a journey of our vision for the future of dance music. ‘Hollow’ turned out exactly the way we wanted and is a great start to all things still to come.”

Listen to Armin van Buuren and AVIRA new collab ‘Hollow’ (feat. Be No Rain) below:

Image Credit: Sander Reneman