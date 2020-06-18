AWAKE Croatia reveals more names for line-up

Held across the many famous and well loved clubs of Zrce Beach in Croatia, AWAKE Croatia is one of the ultimate party destinations for electronic music lovers. Hosted in four days in August, it’s the perfect goodbye to the summer festival season as we head into the colder months, and is one of the best trance and progressive events around. If tropical beach and club parties with some of the biggest names in trance and progressive sounds like your kind of thing, then you’ve come to the right place as AWAKE is here to serve all of your musical needs with their lineup. Originally meant to take place in July, the new dates are 20-23rd August.

Headliners include the likes of Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Sander van Doorn (presenting his Purple Haze concept) and Will Atkinson to name just a few. Featuring one of the most stacked lineups of the year, those names are just a very few select highlights out of what attendees will get to witness by purchasing a ticket this year. Featuring beach house packages, villa packages and hotel packages, there’s plenty of ways to make your experience as great as possible by visiting their website here and grabbing your tickets.

AWAKE Croatia is bringing an experience to the party people like no other, and how else could you see Estiva, Guiseppe Ottaviani, Ram and more whilst also chilling on a beautiful, luscious beach? You can check out the lineup below.

Trance family, lineup for AWAKE Croatia 2020 is here ✨ Just over 2 months before summer holidays are filled with finest… Posted by AWAKE on Thursday, June 18, 2020

