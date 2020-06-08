Awakenings to host digital festival live from Gashouder

By Phil Thüne 3

While it is sad, and definitely not unexpected, there will be little to no events during the summer period this year. To ease the pain of a festival-less summer, promoters and organizations are going above and beyond for their fans to brighten up the time during lockdown and social-distancing measures with digital events. After Tomorrowland‘s announcement last week that they’ll be providing a whole festival experience online, Awakenings is the next major event that announced an online festival through their social media channels at a very special location, Gashouder in Amsterdam.

Despite the fact that we can't be together this year to celebrate our favorite weekend, we want to give you as much Awakenings as possible. Keep the festival date marked in your calendar. You will experience the Gashouder like you have never done before. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/k9neBAcFZ1 — Awakenings (@awakenings) June 8, 2020

Awakenings has been around since the ’90s and has become one of the largest festivals and series of events held in Europe focusing on techno, hosting multiple smaller events throughout the year, like Awakenings at Amsterdam Dance Event, New Years, and Easter. The majority of the events, aside from Awakenings Festival, are held at Gashouder. Gashouder is an old gas holder in Amsterdam and has hosted Awakenings events since 1997, it has a unique, circular shape which you wouldn’t get from a usual festival location, concert hall, or club.

The event will be held on the weekend when Awakenings Festival should have taken place, with the addition of Friday before, from June 26th – 28th, 2020. More details are yet to be announced, but for the techno lovers, this should definitely do the trick and sort out their weekend plans, as Awakenings always has a top-notch lineup. Aside from the dates and the location, no more details have been announced yet but should be in the coming weeks. Mark your calendars for this one and attend the Facebook event, as Awakenings is promising an experience on another level. You can check out the Awakenings ADE aftermovie below to get a glimpse at Gashouder and find more videos and sets on the Awakenings YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Awakenings via Facebook