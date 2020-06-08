Search

 

 

Awakenings Digital Festival at Gashouder
Events, Featured

Awakenings to host digital festival live from Gashouder

By
3

While it is sad, and definitely not unexpected, there will be little to no events during the summer period this year. To ease the pain of a festival-less summer, promoters and organizations are going above and beyond for their fans to brighten up the time during lockdown and social-distancing measures with digital events. After Tomorrowland‘s announcement last week that they’ll be providing a whole festival experience online, Awakenings is the next major event that announced an online festival through their social media channels at a very special location, Gashouder in Amsterdam.

Awakenings has been around since the ’90s and has become one of the largest festivals and series of events held in Europe focusing on techno, hosting multiple smaller events throughout the year, like Awakenings at Amsterdam Dance Event, New Years, and Easter. The majority of the events, aside from Awakenings Festival, are held at Gashouder. Gashouder is an old gas holder in Amsterdam and has hosted Awakenings events since 1997, it has a unique, circular shape which you wouldn’t get from a usual festival location, concert hall, or club.

The event will be held on the weekend when Awakenings Festival should have taken place, with the addition of Friday before, from June 26th – 28th, 2020. More details are yet to be announced, but for the techno lovers, this should definitely do the trick and sort out their weekend plans, as Awakenings always has a top-notch lineup. Aside from the dates and the location, no more details have been announced yet but should be in the coming weeks. Mark your calendars for this one and attend the Facebook event, as Awakenings is promising an experience on another level. You can check out the Awakenings ADE aftermovie below to get a glimpse at Gashouder and find more videos and sets on the Awakenings YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Awakenings via Facebook





Tags: , , , , ,
0

Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Events, Featured, News

Ever since Tomorrowland published a mysterious social media countdown, speculation has been rife, with many eager to predict the announcement prior to its release. Today, the secret has finally been revealed, as Tomorrowland announces a brand new concept; Tomorrowland Around The World. Tomorrowland Around The World is not simply a digital festival, it is a unique experience that will employ a

Events, Featured

The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has really changed our lives in the past few months, next to the health emergency it has especially hurt our social lives and the worldwide economy. The event industry was forced to cancel all of the events in the foreseeable future due to social distancing, which is one of the crucial guidelines that we need to

Featured

Although sadly the 16th edition of Tomorrowland cannot take place this year - in a sensible decision made by the government and festival owners - they've been making sure to keep fans entertained in the best way possible right now. Doing weekly live stream sessions that just finished this week titled 'United Through Music', they roped in the likes of Don Diablo, Dimitri Vegas, Netsky, Lost Frequencies and