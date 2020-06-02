Search

 

 

axwell
Editorials, Featured

Axwell remode of Sebastian Ingrosso’s ‘Dark River’ turns 4 years old

By
6

Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso. It’s a tried and tested combo, akin to salt & pepper, Tom & Jerry, or Mario & Luigi, and on this day in 2016, one of their greatest productions was released. We are, of course, talking about ‘Dark River’, a track which was released as a solo track from Ingrosso, but production credits show that Ax worked on this one too, and it was his ‘Axwell remode’ which really gave the track a club-ready feel for the Swedish House Mafia duo.

Featuring in many of their sets throughout the peak of the 2014-2018 Axwell Λ Ingrosso mania, ‘Dark River’ soon became a real festival anthem with the pair regularly featuring it in their sets at the likes of Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and Ultra Music Festival in Miami. It also became part of one of the greatest edits of all time, with the pair using the ‘Sebastian Ingrosso vs. D.O.D & Afrojack vs. Calvin Harris & Rihanna vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South’ – ‘Dark River vs. Taking You Back vs. This Is What You Came For vs. Sweet Disposition’ (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)’ in their set at ADE 2016 in the Heineken Music Hall – a performance, labelled by many, as their greatest of all time.

Blessed with a darker, and more bass-heavy tone than many of their anthems, ‘Dark River’ has cemented a spot as a true fan’s favourite, and you can relive the Axwell remode below! What are your memories of this classic track? Why not connect with us across our social channels to let us know your thoughts. In the meantime, take a trip down nostalgia road by listening to a track which sounds as fresh in 2020 as it did all the way back in 2016!





Tags: , , ,
0

Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured

It’s always a delight for an electronic music fan when our beloved producers step foot into the world of pop music. This was evident by the fact that when artists like Madeon, Skrillex, Tchami, and Boys Noize were announced as fellow collaborators to Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album, the whole dance music industry was excessively hyped up for its release. Adding

Editorials

When you think of Axwell, you think of a whole influx of iconic tracks that his name is tied to. There's not many artists with as many successful tracks as he has, and yet he never stops banging out hit after hit. Known as one of the most influential people in the industry, his tracks have a lot of happy memories

Featured

There's no doubting the power that Lady Gaga holds within the pop music industry. Sitting on top of the pop world for basically the entire last decade, she continues to thrive and remain as relevant as ever but it isn't just the pop world she's currently conquering. Having ties with some of the most prominent names in the electronic world, she's enlisted