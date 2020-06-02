Axwell remode of Sebastian Ingrosso’s ‘Dark River’ turns 4 years old

By Jake Gable 6

Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso. It’s a tried and tested combo, akin to salt & pepper, Tom & Jerry, or Mario & Luigi, and on this day in 2016, one of their greatest productions was released. We are, of course, talking about ‘Dark River’, a track which was released as a solo track from Ingrosso, but production credits show that Ax worked on this one too, and it was his ‘Axwell remode’ which really gave the track a club-ready feel for the Swedish House Mafia duo.

Featuring in many of their sets throughout the peak of the 2014-2018 Axwell Λ Ingrosso mania, ‘Dark River’ soon became a real festival anthem with the pair regularly featuring it in their sets at the likes of Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and Ultra Music Festival in Miami. It also became part of one of the greatest edits of all time, with the pair using the ‘Sebastian Ingrosso vs. D.O.D & Afrojack vs. Calvin Harris & Rihanna vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South’ – ‘Dark River vs. Taking You Back vs. This Is What You Came For vs. Sweet Disposition’ (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)’ in their set at ADE 2016 in the Heineken Music Hall – a performance, labelled by many, as their greatest of all time.

Blessed with a darker, and more bass-heavy tone than many of their anthems, 'Dark River' has cemented a spot as a true fan's favourite, and you can relive the Axwell remode below! In the meantime, take a trip down nostalgia road by listening to a track which sounds as fresh in 2020 as it did all the way back in 2016!