Bassnectar will be donating $100,000 to five activist organizations in support of BLM Movement

By Alshaan Kassam 8

As electronic artists such as Marshmello take a stand against racial injustices and police brutality in response to the murder of George Floyd by the police. Besides spreading his signature bass-heavy sound around the globe, Bassnectar and his team are using his platform in aim of “sending out love, advocating for unity, and standing in solidarity with all who are a part of the BLM movement.” With the music community and world uniting to advocate and stand together as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement, Bassnectar and his team have pledged $100,000 towards five activist organisations which include Black Lives Matter, Color Of Change, Campaign Zero, The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Media Justice.

While many of us have been affected personally of events surrounding racial injustice regardless of where we are in the world, the time for change is now and Bassnectar has committed to holding off on music for another week and focusing on “engagement, education, and activism” towards these injustices and police brutality. Bassnectar also invited his fan base to join him and become more involved in the BLM movement as he shares:

“Each organisation relates to the themes we will explore together over the next week, Empowerment: Racial Equality + Anti-Racism, Social Justice: Solidarity & Unity, Education: Communication, Information & Truth, Demanding Change: Reform, Policy & Oversight, Activism: Organisation, Engagement & Protest.”

Check out the full statement from Bassnectar below and how you can participate in support of the BLM Movement.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com