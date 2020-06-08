Search

 

 

Bassnectar BLM
News

Bassnectar will be donating $100,000 to five activist organizations in support of BLM Movement

As electronic artists such as Marshmello take a stand against racial injustices and police brutality in response to the murder of George Floyd by the police. Besides spreading his signature bass-heavy sound around the globe, Bassnectar and his team are using his platform in aim of “sending out love, advocating for unity, and standing in solidarity with all who are a part of the BLM movement.” With the music community and world uniting to advocate and stand together as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement, Bassnectar and his team have pledged $100,000 towards five activist organisations which include Black Lives Matter, Color Of Change, Campaign Zero, The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Media Justice.

While many of us have been affected personally of events surrounding racial injustice regardless of where we are in the world, the time for change is now and Bassnectar has committed to holding off on music for another week and focusing on “engagement, education, and activism” towards these injustices and police brutality. Bassnectar also invited his fan base to join him and become more involved in the BLM movement as he shares:

“Each organisation relates to the themes we will explore together over the next week, Empowerment: Racial Equality + Anti-Racism,  Social Justice: Solidarity & Unity, Education: Communication, Information & Truth, Demanding Change: Reform, Policy & Oversight, Activism: Organisation, Engagement & Protest.”

Check out the full statement from Bassnectar below and how you can participate in support of the BLM Movement.

Our team is sending out love, advocating for unity, and standing in solidarity with all who are a part of the BLM movement 🖤 Black Lives Matter! . We’re all deeply affected by the current events surrounding racial injustice and police brutality. And while we are upset and disturbed, we are also incredibly inspired to participate and eager to be a part of the solutions. We want to pause another week on anything music related, and continue to focus on engagement, education, and activism – and we want to invite you to join us, get involved, and find out how you can participate. Over the next week we will be donating $100,000, split amongst five organizations, which we'll be spotlighting in the coming week: @blklivesmatter, @ColorOfChange, @campaignzero, @naacp_ldf, & @mediajustice. Each organization relates to the themes we will explore together over the next week: . > Empowerment: Racial Equality + Anti-Racism > Social Justice: Solidarity & Unity > Education: Communication, Information & Truth > Demanding Change: Reform, Policy & Oversight > Activism: Organization, Engagement & Protest . Let's Disrupt The System. ✊ Together ✊ #BlackLivesMatter .

