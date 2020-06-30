Ultimate list of top 5 Trap sample packs in 2020

The ambiguity of the trap world has its charm in musical overtones. At first glance, for the vast majority of young people trap is associated with the hip hop subculture and such personalities like Future, Migos or Young Thug. For fans of electronic sounds, trap’s era started around years 2012/2013 thanks to names like Flosstradamus, RL Grime, Baauer, UZ and Hucci. From year to year, the genre is developing, resulting in such sub-genres as Hybrid Trap, Hard Trap or Future Bass, thanks to which we know today such aliases as NGHTMRE, Slander or SAYMYNAME. There are hundreds of trap sample packs out there but since all of us are limited on resources and it’s always good to maintain quality over quantity when it comes to sample library we have shortlisted some of the best sample packs out there.

Below we prepared a list of 5 sample packs & drum kits, which will certainly help you to create professional Trap beats and bangers that none of the artists mentioned above would be ashamed of.

1. The Best Trap Samples by Production Music Live – €12.90 to €17.90

2. Hard Trap by Loopmasters – €33.69

3. Trap and 808s – Premium Sample Library by Cymatics – $37 – $67

4. KRANE Samples vol. 6 – $14.99 – $19.99

5. Leviathan 3 by Black Octopus – €84.32

Read the description and our review of these trap sample packs down below & also there’s a free gift for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

1. The Best Trap Samples by Production Music Live – €12.90 to €17.90

Professional Drum Sample Pack created to instantly sound like Travis Scott, Drake, Post Malone, or Trippy Red. Drum Samples, Loops, and Melodies will help you kick-start your production and get the best beat right from the start.

Extra: FREE project file for FLStudio and Ableton Live inside!

DEMO using this pack:

Download

2. Hard Trap by Loopmasters – €33.69

A heavyweight collection of evil Bass, tight punchy Drums, searing synth melodies and futuristic chord loops. Hard Trap features almost 1 Gig of content including Loops, One Hits, Synth Presets, MIDI files and Sampler Instruments. With Loops from 140-160BPM, you have all the content you need for building your own Trap banger. As always musical content is key-labelled for instant integration into your mix.

Listen 2 minute long preview of the pack:

Download

3. Trap and 808s – Premium Sample Library by Cymatics – $37 – $67

The entire collection of over 950 samples & loops is extremely diverse, giving you everything from Trap synth drop loops and soft modern Hip Hop melody loops, to crisp drum one shots, organic FX, and MUCH more. You’ll find rich 808 samples in every single key, and Cymatics team put extra emphasis on making sure the sub and harmonics came through for all of them.

See this one in action:

Download

4. KRANE Samples vol. 6 – $14.99 – $19.99

Sixth addition to KRANE’s sample library, this one draws from his recent releases SESSIONS Vol. 2, remixes of Dua Lipa, Cashmere Cat, and Louis the Child as well as a bunch of unreleased tracks for his forthcoming album. The largest most ambitious pack to date. Includes 127 Samples + 2 Ableton projects.

Preview:

Download

5. Leviathan 3 by Black Octopus – €84.32

The third installment of Leviathan legendary series contains nearly 4000 exceptional sounds created by 10 world-class sound designers. For the first time ever the Leviathan series now includes 250 expert level Xfer Serum presets, all with macros assigned so users can get busy tweaking and creating their own music & bass loops with ease. Impeccable organization, key labeled kicks & snares, tempo labeled loops, and risers & fallers being labeled with bar increments are just a few reasons why producers love using the Leviathan library.

The longest pack’s DEMO we ever seen:



Download

Here is your BONUS – Our top 3 FREE downloads:

1. Flosstradamus Sound Pack

Chicago bass trap royalty delivers a sound pack that will redline your brain. This instalment includes countless pitched reverb drums, bass instruments that will cause minor earthquakes, as well as a bunch of Floss’ unique FX samples that are sure to expand your production horizons.

Free Download

2. Future Bass Sample Pack vol. 4 by RAGGED

More than 250 samples, loops & vocals, including one full royalty free acapella packed into one FREE pack. MUST HAVE!

Free Download

3. “Light” by San Holo & Cymatics

For the first time, San Holo has teamed up with Cymatics to bring you original samples & loops from Light in a premium sample pack inspired by this major hit! In addition to drum one shots and loops, you’ll also be getting a vast collection of melody loops, synth one shots, FX, and even vocals.

Free Download

We almost forgot… It’s only a first installment of the ‘Top trap sample packs’ series. Definitely a lot more to come really soon!

